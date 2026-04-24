Great Gown Makeover: Summer Edition 2026 Participant

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For participants who are ages 13 and under
For a group of 3 or less participants who are ages 13 and under working together on 1 project.
For participants ages 14-18
For a group of 3 or less students ages 14-18 wanting to work together on 1 project
For participants ages over 18 who have not been paid for sewing related work and do not operate a professional sewing business.
For 3 or less participants ages over 18 wanting to work together on 1 project who have not been paid for sewing related work and do not operate a professional sewing business.
For participants who run a sewing/fashion related business and/or have been paid for sewing related work
For a group of 3 or less participants who run a sewing/fashion related business and/or have been paid for sewing related work who want to work together on 1 project.
$
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