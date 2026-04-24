From This Day Forward

Hosted by

From This Day Forward

About this event

Great Gown Makeover: Summer Edition 2026 Participant

14625 Lima Rd

Fort Wayne, IN 46818, USA

Youth Participant Solo
$10

For participants who are ages 13 and under

Youth Team
$20

For a group of 3 or less participants who are ages 13 and under working together on 1 project.

Student Solo
$10

For participants ages 14-18

Student Team
$20

For a group of 3 or less students ages 14-18 wanting to work together on 1 project

Amateur Solo
$10

For participants ages over 18 who have not been paid for sewing related work and do not operate a professional sewing business.

Amateur Team
$20

For 3 or less participants ages over 18 wanting to work together on 1 project who have not been paid for sewing related work and do not operate a professional sewing business.

Professional Solo
$10

For participants who run a sewing/fashion related business and/or have been paid for sewing related work

Professional Team
$20

For a group of 3 or less participants who run a sewing/fashion related business and/or have been paid for sewing related work who want to work together on 1 project.

Add a donation for From This Day Forward

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!