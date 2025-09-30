eventClosed

Great Lakes 2025 RABF Silent Auction

auction.pickupLocation

4851 N Marginal Rd, Cleveland, OH 44114

Bullseye Wood Pellet Grill item
Bullseye Wood Pellet Grill
$200

Upgrade your outdoor cooking with this Recteq RT-B380 Bullseye Wood Pellet Grill!


https://www.recteq.com/products/rt-b380-wood-pellet-grill


Donated by International Recovery Systems

Milwaukee Grease Gun item
Milwaukee Grease Gun
$150

The pinnacle of truck maintenance!


Grease gun, 2 batteries, case & charger.

Model 2646-22CT


Donated by Professional Towing

Three months of RC Mobile item
Three months of RC Mobile
$200

Two months of Clearplan item
Two months of Clearplan
$200

Cover your Clearplan bill for 2 months!

Royal Key Supply Training item
Royal Key Supply Training
$1,200

1 Full Week of Training with Royal Key Supply!


Value: $3,750

Two months of RDN item
Two months of RDN
$200

TowMate Light Bar item
TowMate Light Bar
$100

TowMate LI26 wireless tow light with Lithium Technology!


$490 Value!

Donated by Detroit Wrecker

Clase Azul item
Clase Azul
$100

Clase Azul Tequila Reposado (750ml)

Blanton's item
Blanton's
$50

Enjoy a bottle of hard to find Blantons bourbon!


Donated by Professional Towing

Weller Antique 107 item
Weller Antique 107
$50

Enjoy a bottle of Weller Antique 107!

