Great Lakes Alpaca Association Memberships

For existing GLAA members who wish to sponsor a new member farm, enjoy a first-year reduction of $10. As an existing member registering a new farm, complete the purchase process here and make your $40 payment. There is no limit on the number of new farms that an existing GLAA member may sponsor at the reduced rate; however, to sponsor a new farm, the sponsoring farm's membership must be current. Please note that this incentive is for sponsoring NEW members and not for renewing existing memberships. This incentive is not retroactive.