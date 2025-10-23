Great Lakes Alpaca Association

Great Lakes Alpaca Association

Great Lakes Alpaca Association Memberships

Annual Membership
$50

Valid for one year

Membership in the Great Lakes Alpaca Association runs from January 1 to December 31. Annual membership dues for GLAA are $50 and are tax deductible. Memberships are due by January 1 of each year.

Sponsor a New Member Farm
$40

Valid for one year

For existing GLAA members who wish to sponsor a new member farm, enjoy a first-year reduction of $10. As an existing member registering a new farm, complete the purchase process here and make your $40 payment. There is no limit on the number of new farms that an existing GLAA member may sponsor at the reduced rate; however, to sponsor a new farm, the sponsoring farm's membership must be current.  Please note that this incentive is for sponsoring NEW members and not for renewing existing memberships. This incentive is not retroactive.

