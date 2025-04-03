The Church of Jesus Christ - GLAMBA

The Church of Jesus Christ - GLAMBA

Great Lakes Area MBA Campout 2025

1101 Camp Rd

Leonard, MI 48367, USA

Adult (13 Years Old & Older) - Full Weekend
$170

13 Years Old and Older - All Weekend. Two nights, 4 Meals (Saturday Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner; Sunday Breakfast). Price will increase to $170 on June 22, 2025.

Youth (4-12 Years Old) - Full Weekend
$120

4-12 Years Old - All Weekend. Two nights, 4 Meals (Saturday Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner; Sunday Breakfast). Price will increase to $120 on June 22, 2025.

Infants & Kids (0-3 Years Old) - Full Weekend
Free

0-3 Years Old - All Weekend. Two nights, 4 Meals (Saturday Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner; Sunday Breakfast)

Walk-On Registration
$60

3 Meals (Saturday Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner). Price will increase to $60 on June 22, 2025.

Donation - Pay for a Young Person
$100

Pave the way for a young person, ages 4-12 years old, to come to camp! This will cover their cost for the whole weekend - Two nights, 4 Meals (Saturday Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner; Sunday Breakfast)

