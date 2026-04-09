The Church of Jesus Christ - GLAMBA

Hosted by

The Church of Jesus Christ - GLAMBA

About this event

Great Lakes Area MBA Campout 2026

1101 Camp Rd

Leonard, MI 48367, USA

Adult (13 Years Old & Older) - Full Weekend
$155

13 Years Old and Older - All Weekend. Two nights, 4 Meals (Saturday Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner; Sunday Breakfast). Price will increase to $175 on July 13th, 2026.

Youth (4-12 Years Old) - Full Weekend
$100

4-12 Years Old - All Weekend. Two nights, 4 Meals (Saturday Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner; Sunday Breakfast). Price will increase to $120 on July 13th, 2026.

Infants & Kids (0-3 Years Old) - Full Weekend
Free

0-3 Years Old - All Weekend. Two nights, 4 Meals (Saturday Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner; Sunday Breakfast)

Walk-On Registration
$40

3 Meals (Saturday Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner). Price will increase to $60 on July 13th, 2026.

T-Shirt
$20

Click link to view a preview of the shirt: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1dN6dmrfnx6Rga0zaNwLFY_ERLd59oHfD/view?usp=drive_link

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