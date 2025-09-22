DRAFT 2025 Great Lakes Art Auction

Spectrum of the Sea - 3 by Adele Webster item
Spectrum of the Sea - 3 by Adele Webster item
Spectrum of the Sea - 3 by Adele Webster
$100

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Acrylic and gold leaf on gallery depth birch panel

20" x 20"

Retail Value: $800 CAD


Learn more about this piece and the artist here: https://www.greatlakeslove.org/adelewebster2

"Dawning" 11"x14" Watercolor by Bettina Madini item
"Dawning" 11"x14" Watercolor by Bettina Madini
$75

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Watercolor on paper

11" x 14"

Matted: 16" x 20"

Retail Value: $400 US


Learn more about this piece and the artist here: https://www.greatlakeslove.org/bettinamadini2

Sheboygan Lighthouse: Moody Lake Michigan #8 by Brian Stuart item
Sheboygan Lighthouse: Moody Lake Michigan #8 by Brian Stuart
$375

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Oil on canvas

12" x 24"

Retail Value: $450 US


Learn more about this piece and the artist here: https://www.greatlakeslove.org/brianstuart

Meditation: Spokes by Glitter & Snark item
Meditation: Spokes by Glitter & Snark
$60

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Photography Print

8" x 8" print, 12" x 12" framed

Retail Value: $72 US


Learn more about this piece and the artist here: https://www.greatlakeslove.org/gitterandsnark

TBD by Helen Hierta Ceramics item
TBD by Helen Hierta Ceramics
$100

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Learn more about this piece and the artist here: https://www.greatlakeslove.org/helenhiertaceramics

I GAVE IT TO THE WATER by Holly Meyers item
I GAVE IT TO THE WATER by Holly Meyers
$200

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Watercolor pen and ink

16" X 20"

Retail Value: $350 US


Learn more about this piece and the artist here: https://www.greatlakeslove.org/hollymeyers

Shipwreck of the Kyle Spangler Jeff Lindsay item
Shipwreck of the Kyle Spangler Jeff Lindsay
$75

auctionV2.input.startingBid

15" X 21" Framed, on archive grade photographic paper

Retail Value: $250 US


Learn more about this piece and the artist here: https://www.greatlakeslove.org/jefflindsay

Lake Superior Agate Pendant by Little Garlic Studio item
Lake Superior Agate Pendant by Little Garlic Studio
$35

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Made with fine and sterling silver.

Pendant is 1.5 x 1.5 cm & Chain is 18”

Retail Value: $200 US


Learn more about this piece and the artist here: https://www.greatlakeslove.org/littlegarlicstudio

Autumn Winds by Mackenzie Page Photography item
Autumn Winds by Mackenzie Page Photography
$30

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Photographic Luster Print, Matted

11" x 14"

Retail Value: $50 US


Learn more about this piece and the artist here: https://www.greatlakeslove.org/mackenziepagephotography2

Ghost Freighter by Mackenzie Page Photography item
Ghost Freighter by Mackenzie Page Photography
$30

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Photographic Luster Print, Matted

11" x 14"

Retail Value: $50 US


Learn more about this piece and the artist here: https://www.greatlakeslove.org/mackenziepagephotography2

Indiana Sunset by New Galicia Designs item
Indiana Sunset by New Galicia Designs
$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Acrylic on Canvas, 2025

16" x 20"

Retail Value: $750 US


Learn more about this piece and the artist here: https://www.greatlakeslove.org/newgaliciadesigns

Isle Royale by New Galicia Designs item
Isle Royale by New Galicia Designs
$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Gouache on Paper

16" x 20"

Retail Value: $250 US


Learn more about this piece and the artist here: https://www.greatlakeslove.org/newgaliciadesigns

Blue Heron by New Moon Oracle Art item
Blue Heron by New Moon Oracle Art item
Blue Heron by New Moon Oracle Art
$60

auctionV2.input.startingBid

18" x 18" Canvas

Retail Value: $125 US


Learn more about this piece and the artist here: https://www.greatlakeslove.org/newmoonoracleart

The Great Lakes by O'Connor Designs item
The Great Lakes by O'Connor Designs
$45

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Great Lakes Map

Digital media on photo paper

20” x 20”

Retail Value: $50 US


Learn more about this piece and the artist here: https://www.greatlakeslove.org/oconnordesigns

Michigan Summer by Pink Tulip Quilting item
Michigan Summer by Pink Tulip Quilting
$40

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Abstract fabric art work

12" x 15"

Retail Value: $125 US


Learn more about this piece and the artist here: https://www.greatlakeslove.org/pinktulipquilting

Great Lakes Rock Bowl by Ondrea's Originals item
Great Lakes Rock Bowl by Ondrea's Originals item
Great Lakes Rock Bowl by Ondrea's Originals item
Great Lakes Rock Bowl by Ondrea's Originals
$20

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Includes Petoskey stones, Septarian nodules, Unakite, Quartz, Omarolluk, Jasper and more!

9" x 3"

Retail Value: $75 US


Learn more about this piece and the artist here: https://www.greatlakeslove.org/ondreasoriginals

Encaustic Painting by Ronna Alexander item
Encaustic Painting by Ronna Alexander item
Encaustic Painting by Ronna Alexander item
Encaustic Painting by Ronna Alexander
$40

auctionV2.input.startingBid

4" x 4" in beautiful handmade floating frame

Retail Value: $95


Learn more about this piece and the artist here: https://www.greatlakeslove.org/ronnaalexander

Dune Daze on Lake Michigan by RunawayPress item
Dune Daze on Lake Michigan by RunawayPress item
Dune Daze on Lake Michigan by RunawayPress item
Dune Daze on Lake Michigan by RunawayPress
$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Collaged handmade and hand-marbled paper, letterpress printed moon

11" x 14" and matted inside a 16" x 20" frame

Retail Value: $225


Learn more about this piece and the artist here: https://www.greatlakeslove.org/runawaypress

The Barrel by Second Shore item
The Barrel by Second Shore
$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Acrylic on canvas using palette knives

11" x 14" Framed

Retail Value: $85 US


Learn more about this piece and the artist here: https://www.greatlakeslove.org/secondshore

Shoreline of Lake Superior by Stuart Lough item
Shoreline of Lake Superior by Stuart Lough item
Shoreline of Lake Superior by Stuart Lough
$100

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Hard Ground, Copper Plate Etching, hand printed, limited edition (42/70)

Etching: 4" x 3"

Frame: 2 1/4" margins of mat around the artwork, with weighted bottom. Archival corner mounts, archival mat, no-glare glass with UV protection (museum grade framing). Framed with vintage molding, circa 1930's. Molding was chopped down, rejoined, and then restored. Molding has an angled backside, which predates 1940's industrialization of frame manufacturing.

Retail Value: $300 US


Learn more about this piece and the artist here: https://www.greatlakeslove.org/stuartlough

Blue Waves by Studio Cire item
Blue Waves by Studio Cire item
Blue Waves by Studio Cire item
Blue Waves by Studio Cire
$300

auctionV2.input.startingBid

24" x 36"

Encaustic Art Piece

Retail Value: $450


Learn more about this piece and the artist here: https://www.greatlakeslove.org/studiocire

Fox and Barn by Walda Juhl item
Fox and Barn by Walda Juhl
$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Watercolor on paper

Matted and framed in wood

20" x 16"

Retail Value: $275 US


Learn more about this piece and the artist here: https://www.greatlakeslove.org/walda-juhl2

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing