DRAFT 2025 Great Lakes Art Auction

Acrylic and gold leaf on gallery depth birch panel
20" x 20"
Retail Value: $800 CAD
Learn more about this piece and the artist here: https://www.greatlakeslove.org/adelewebster2
Watercolor on paper
11" x 14"
Matted: 16" x 20"
Retail Value: $400 US
Learn more about this piece and the artist here: https://www.greatlakeslove.org/bettinamadini2
Oil on canvas
12" x 24"
Retail Value: $450 US
Learn more about this piece and the artist here: https://www.greatlakeslove.org/brianstuart
Photography Print
8" x 8" print, 12" x 12" framed
Retail Value: $72 US
Learn more about this piece and the artist here: https://www.greatlakeslove.org/gitterandsnark
Watercolor pen and ink
16" X 20"
Retail Value: $350 US
Learn more about this piece and the artist here: https://www.greatlakeslove.org/hollymeyers
15" X 21" Framed, on archive grade photographic paper
Retail Value: $250 US
Learn more about this piece and the artist here: https://www.greatlakeslove.org/jefflindsay
Made with fine and sterling silver.
Pendant is 1.5 x 1.5 cm & Chain is 18”
Retail Value: $200 US
Learn more about this piece and the artist here: https://www.greatlakeslove.org/littlegarlicstudio
Photographic Luster Print, Matted
11" x 14"
Retail Value: $50 US
Learn more about this piece and the artist here: https://www.greatlakeslove.org/mackenziepagephotography2
Photographic Luster Print, Matted
11" x 14"
Retail Value: $50 US
Learn more about this piece and the artist here: https://www.greatlakeslove.org/mackenziepagephotography2
Acrylic on Canvas, 2025
16" x 20"
Retail Value: $750 US
Learn more about this piece and the artist here: https://www.greatlakeslove.org/newgaliciadesigns
Gouache on Paper
16" x 20"
Retail Value: $250 US
Learn more about this piece and the artist here: https://www.greatlakeslove.org/newgaliciadesigns
18" x 18" Canvas
Retail Value: $125 US
Learn more about this piece and the artist here: https://www.greatlakeslove.org/newmoonoracleart
Great Lakes Map
Digital media on photo paper
20” x 20”
Retail Value: $50 US
Learn more about this piece and the artist here: https://www.greatlakeslove.org/oconnordesigns
Abstract fabric art work
12" x 15"
Retail Value: $125 US
Learn more about this piece and the artist here: https://www.greatlakeslove.org/pinktulipquilting
Includes Petoskey stones, Septarian nodules, Unakite, Quartz, Omarolluk, Jasper and more!
9" x 3"
Retail Value: $75 US
Learn more about this piece and the artist here: https://www.greatlakeslove.org/ondreasoriginals
4" x 4" in beautiful handmade floating frame
Retail Value: $95
Learn more about this piece and the artist here: https://www.greatlakeslove.org/ronnaalexander
Collaged handmade and hand-marbled paper, letterpress printed moon
11" x 14" and matted inside a 16" x 20" frame
Retail Value: $225
Learn more about this piece and the artist here: https://www.greatlakeslove.org/runawaypress
Acrylic on canvas using palette knives
11" x 14" Framed
Retail Value: $85 US
Learn more about this piece and the artist here: https://www.greatlakeslove.org/secondshore
Hard Ground, Copper Plate Etching, hand printed, limited edition (42/70)
Etching: 4" x 3"
Frame: 2 1/4" margins of mat around the artwork, with weighted bottom. Archival corner mounts, archival mat, no-glare glass with UV protection (museum grade framing). Framed with vintage molding, circa 1930's. Molding was chopped down, rejoined, and then restored. Molding has an angled backside, which predates 1940's industrialization of frame manufacturing.
Retail Value: $300 US
Learn more about this piece and the artist here: https://www.greatlakeslove.org/stuartlough
24" x 36"
Encaustic Art Piece
Retail Value: $450
Learn more about this piece and the artist here: https://www.greatlakeslove.org/studiocire
Watercolor on paper
Matted and framed in wood
20" x 16"
Retail Value: $275 US
Learn more about this piece and the artist here: https://www.greatlakeslove.org/walda-juhl2
