Great Lakes Reformed Conference 2027 - Church Membership

Includes two sessions, Q&A, refreshments, and access to our book store.





Tickets are fully refundable until January 13th 2027, they are refundable at 50% back to you until February 13th 2027, and non-refundable afterwards. If you find that you are no longer able to attend, tickets are transferrable, please contact [email protected] if you need assistance with a refund or would like to transfer your ticket to another individual.