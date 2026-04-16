Hosted by

Great Leaps Academy

About this event

Sales closed

Great Leaps Academy's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

2475 Palm Bay Rd NE, Palm Bay, FL 32905, USA

Hand Quilted Lap Blanket item
Hand Quilted Lap Blanket
$25

Starting bid

$100 Value. Approximately 62 inches x 78 inches. Hand quilted (by the mom of one of our RBTs!). Green and blue patterns (GLA school colors!). White patterned trim and backing.

Outdoor Pizza Oven item
Outdoor Pizza Oven
$100

Starting bid

$500 Value. Gozney Roccbox, Propane Gas Outdoor Pizza Oven in the color Olive. https://us.gozney.com/products/roccbox?variant=44766434033972

Private In-Home Wine Sampling (1/2) item
Private In-Home Wine Sampling (1/2)
$75

Starting bid

$415 value. Wine sampling experience for up to 12 people. 90 minutes, includes 8 bottles of wine and wine consultant. https://www.prpwine.com

Private In-Home Wine Sampling (2/2) item
Private In-Home Wine Sampling (2/2)
$75

Starting bid

$415 value. Wine sampling experience for up to 12 people. 90 minutes, includes 8 bottles of wine and wine consultant. https://www.prpwine.com

Skydiving Sebastian item
Skydiving Sebastian
$50

Starting bid

$440 Value. Two certificates for tandem skydive over the coastline. https://www.skydiveseb.com

Crayola Experience item
Crayola Experience
$25

Starting bid

$75 value. Basket includes two tickets to Crayola Experience plus coloring and painting supplies. https://www.crayolaexperience.com/orlando

Wonder Works item
Wonder Works
$25

Starting bid

$74 value. Wonder Works Orlando. 2 all access tickets. https://www.wonderworksonline.com/orlando/

Route 7 Indoor Go Karts item
Route 7 Indoor Go Karts
$30

Starting bid

$100 Value. 10 tickets to a deluxe attraction. https://www.route7entertainment.com/pricing

Rockies Cafe Gift Cards item
Rockies Cafe Gift Cards
$10

Starting bid

$100 Value. Four $25 gift cards for Rockies Cafe. Coffee, Smoothies, and light bites. https://www.rockiescafe.com

Henegar Center Tickets item
Henegar Center Tickets
$20

Starting bid

$90 Value. Two tickets for a show. https://henegarcenter.com

Unison Spa 60 Minute Massage item
Unison Spa 60 Minute Massage
$25

Starting bid

$125 Value. 60 minute massage. https://www.unisonspa.com

Brevard Zoo Tickets item
Brevard Zoo Tickets
$25

Starting bid

$70 Value. Two tickets to the Brevard Zoo.

Wawa Basket item
Wawa Basket
$20

Starting bid

$70 Value. Basket includes $50 gift card, coupons, and accessories.

Butterfly World Tickets item
Butterfly World Tickets
$5

Starting bid

$65 Value. Two tickets to Butterfly World. Located in Coconut Creek, Florida. https://butterflyworld.com

Stitch Summer Basket item
Stitch Summer Basket
$10

Starting bid

$70 Value. Includes Stitch tumbler, set of 4 cups, ice cube tray, reusable straws, backpack, 2 beach towels, and coloring book.

Disney Basket item
Disney Basket
$10

Starting bid

$65 Value. Includes 2 pop figures, ice cube tray, reusable straws, socks, a water bottle, a game, and a cookbook.

Family Game Night item
Family Game Night
$10

Starting bid

$40 Value. 4 board games for family game night.

Wicked Gift Basket item
Wicked Gift Basket
$10

Starting bid

$75 Value. Includes an exclusive Wicked game, 2 t-shirts, 2 mini pop figures, speaker, blanket, tote bag, and candy.

Twisty Cone Ice Cream Basket item
Twisty Cone Ice Cream Basket
$5

Starting bid

$80 Value. Includes certificates for 2 free banana splits, 2 free candy parfaits, $5 off ice cream coupon, and one free arctic swirl pie. PLUS accessories for ice cream at home. https://twistycone.com

Funny Faces Comic Basket item
Funny Faces Comic Basket
$15

Starting bid

$90 Value. Includes 5 comics, 2 pop figures, and an action figure. https://famousfacesandfunnies.com

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!