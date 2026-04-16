Great Leaps Academy's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
$100 Value. Approximately 62 inches x 78 inches. Hand quilted (by the mom of one of our RBTs!). Green and blue patterns (GLA school colors!). White patterned trim and backing.
Starting bid
$500 Value. Gozney Roccbox, Propane Gas Outdoor Pizza Oven in the color Olive. https://us.gozney.com/products/roccbox?variant=44766434033972
Starting bid
$415 value. Wine sampling experience for up to 12 people. 90 minutes, includes 8 bottles of wine and wine consultant. https://www.prpwine.com
Starting bid
$415 value. Wine sampling experience for up to 12 people. 90 minutes, includes 8 bottles of wine and wine consultant. https://www.prpwine.com
Starting bid
Starting bid
$75 value. Basket includes two tickets to Crayola Experience plus coloring and painting supplies. https://www.crayolaexperience.com/orlando
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
$100 Value. Four $25 gift cards for Rockies Cafe. Coffee, Smoothies, and light bites. https://www.rockiescafe.com
Starting bid
$70 Value. Two tickets to the Brevard Zoo.
Starting bid
$70 Value. Basket includes $50 gift card, coupons, and accessories.
Starting bid
$65 Value. Two tickets to Butterfly World. Located in Coconut Creek, Florida. https://butterflyworld.com
Starting bid
$70 Value. Includes Stitch tumbler, set of 4 cups, ice cube tray, reusable straws, backpack, 2 beach towels, and coloring book.
Starting bid
$65 Value. Includes 2 pop figures, ice cube tray, reusable straws, socks, a water bottle, a game, and a cookbook.
Starting bid
$40 Value. 4 board games for family game night.
Starting bid
$75 Value. Includes an exclusive Wicked game, 2 t-shirts, 2 mini pop figures, speaker, blanket, tote bag, and candy.
Starting bid
$80 Value. Includes certificates for 2 free banana splits, 2 free candy parfaits, $5 off ice cream coupon, and one free arctic swirl pie. PLUS accessories for ice cream at home. https://twistycone.com
Starting bid
$90 Value. Includes 5 comics, 2 pop figures, and an action figure. https://famousfacesandfunnies.com
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