Hosted by

The Georgetown Bulldog Booster Club

About this event

Sales closed

GREAT MYRTLE BEACH GOLF FOURSOME PACKAGES

Golf Foursome Package for Founders Club of Pawley item
Golf Foursome Package for Founders Club of Pawley
$80

Starting bid

Certificate for 4 players. Aome restrictions apply. Must schedule tee time with pro shop . Expires 12-31-26

Foursome Package at Litchfield Country Club item
Foursome Package at Litchfield Country Club
$80

Starting bid

Certificate for 4 players. Some restrictions apply. Must make tee time thru pro shop. Expires 12-31-26

Foursome package at The River Club item
Foursome package at The River Club
$100

Starting bid

Certificategood for 4 players. Some restrictions apply. Must schedule tee time thru pro shop. Expires 12-31-26.

Foursome package at Tradition item
Foursome package at Tradition
$100

Starting bid

Certificate good for 4 players. Some restrictions apply. Must schedule tee time thru pro shop. Expires 12-31-26

Foursome package at Willbrook Plantation item
Foursome package at Willbrook Plantation
$100

Starting bid

Certificate good for 4 players. Some restrictions apply. Must schedule tee time thru pro shop. Expires 12-31-26

Foursome package at Blackmoor item
Foursome package at Blackmoor
$150

Starting bid

Certificate good for 4 players. Some restrictions apply. Must schedule tee time thru pro shop. Expires 12-20-26

GOLF CARTS INCLUDED WITH CERTIFICATE.

Foursome package at The Heritage Club item
Foursome package at The Heritage Club
$120

Starting bid

Certificate good for 4 players. Some restrictions apply. Must schedule tee time thru pro shop. Expires 12-31-26

Foursome package at Wachesaw East item
Foursome package at Wachesaw East
$120

Starting bid

Certificate good for 4 players. Some restrictions apply. Must schedule tee time thru pro shop. Expires 11-30-26

Foursome package at Indigo Creek item
Foursome package at Indigo Creek
$120

Starting bid

Certificate good for 4 players. Some restrictions apply. Must schedule tee time thru pro shop. Expires 10-25--26

GOLF CARTS INCLUDED WITH CERTIFICATE.

Foursome package at Wedgefield Plantation item
Foursome package at Wedgefield Plantation
$120

Starting bid

Certificate good for 4 players. Some restrictions apply. Must schedule tee time thru pro shop. Expires 9-30--26

GOLF CARTS INCLUDED WITH CERTIFICATE.

Foursome package for The International Club item
Foursome package for The International Club
$140

Starting bid

Certificate good for 4 players. Some restrictions apply. Must schedule tee time thru pro shop. Expires 12-31-26

GOLF CARTS INCLUDED WITH CERTIFICATE.

Foursome package for Prestwick Golf Club item
Foursome package for Prestwick Golf Club
$160

Starting bid

Certificate good for 4 players. Some restrictions apply. Must schedule tee time thru pro shop. Expires 12-31-26

GOLF CARTS INCLUDED WITH CERTIFICATE.

Foursome package for Pawleys Plantation item
Foursome package for Pawleys Plantation
$160

Starting bid

Certificate good for 4 players. Some restrictions apply. Must schedule tee time thru pro shop. Expires 12-31-26

Foursome package for TPC of Myrtle Beach item
Foursome package for TPC of Myrtle Beach
$180

Starting bid

Certificate good for 4 players. Some restrictions apply. Must schedule tee time thru pro shop. Expires 12-31-26

Foursome package for True Blue Club item
Foursome package for True Blue Club
$200

Starting bid

Certificate good for 4 players. Some restrictions apply. Must schedule tee time thru pro shop. Expires 12-31-26

Foursome package for Caledonia item
Foursome package for Caledonia
$220

Starting bid

Certificate good for 4 players. Some restrictions apply. Must schedule tee time thru pro shop. Expires 12-31-26

SPECIAL- Foursome package for The Reserve Club (private) item
SPECIAL- Foursome package for The Reserve Club (private)
$260

Starting bid

Certificate good for 4 players. Some restrictions apply. Must schedule tee time thru pro shop. Expires 10-17-26

GOLF CARTS INCLUDED WITH CERTIFICATE.

SPECIAL- Foursome package for DeBordieu (private) item
SPECIAL- Foursome package for DeBordieu (private)
$260

Starting bid

Certificate good for 4 players. Some restrictions apply. Must schedule tee time thru pro shop. Expires 12-31-26

SPECIAL-Foursome package for Wachesaw Plantation (Private) item
SPECIAL-Foursome package for Wachesaw Plantation (Private)
$260

Starting bid

Certificate good for 4 players. Some restrictions apply. Must schedule tee time thru pro shop. Expires 12-31-26

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