Great Place Spouses Club's Silent Auction

Stay energized and hydrated all year long with a 1-year supply of LMNT electrolyte drink mix (340 sticks)! LMNT is a zero-sugar electrolyte blend designed to support optimal hydration, performance, and recovery. Packed with sodium, potassium, and magnesium, it helps replenish what your body loses through sweat—perfect for workouts, busy days, travel, or everyday wellness. Just mix with water for a refreshing boost that keeps you feeling your best.

A must-have for athletes, active lifestyles, or anyone looking to stay properly hydrated! 💧⚡