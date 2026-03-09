Great Place Spouses Club's Silent Auction

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Stay energized and hydrated all year long with a 1-year supply of LMNT electrolyte drink mix (340 sticks)! LMNT is a zero-sugar electrolyte blend designed to support optimal hydration, performance, and recovery. Packed with sodium, potassium, and magnesium, it helps replenish what your body loses through sweat—perfect for workouts, busy days, travel, or everyday wellness. Just mix with water for a refreshing boost that keeps you feeling your best.
A must-have for athletes, active lifestyles, or anyone looking to stay properly hydrated! 💧⚡
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Treat yourself or someone special to the gift of relaxation and self-care! This package includes ten $30 gift cards to Diamond Nails, perfect for manicures, pedicures, and other nail services. Whether you use them for monthly pampering or share them with your SFRG, Coffee Group, birthday party, friends or family, this bundle offers plenty of opportunities to enjoy a little luxury and leave feeling polished and refreshed. 💅✨
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Enjoy an unforgettable evening of world-class music with two tickets to an Austin Symphony Orchestra Masterworks performance. Choose between two incredible programs: “Rodrigo & The Requiem” (April 10 or 11, 2026) or “Rhapsody in Blue” (May 15 or 16, 2026). Experience the power and beauty of a live symphony performance and make it a perfect date night or cultural outing in Austin.
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