Great Star Theater Centennial Fundraising Celebration

Indulge in a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to dine with our esteemed special guests at a Michelin-starred restaurant. This extraordinary evening promises exquisite cuisine, intimate conversations, and unforgettable memories, making it a truly unparalleled experience. Dinner time is 5:30pm - 7:00pm. Maximum 6 guests. Grab your seat before it's gone. $12000 tax deductible.
Indulge in a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to dine with our esteemed special guests at a Michelin-starred restaurant. This extraordinary evening promises exquisite cuisine, intimate conversations, and unforgettable memories, making it a truly unparalleled experience. Dinner time is 5:30pm - 7:00pm. Maximum 6 guests. Grab your seat before it's gone. $12000 tax deductible.
VIP Individual
$1,000
Experience the pinnacle of exclusivity with VIP Individual seating, located right below the stage for an unmatched view of the performance. VIP guests will be invited to a special meet-and-greet with autographs at backstage. VIP guests also receive a complimentary drink ticket, a special centennial t-shirt, and recognition in the event program as a valued supporter of the Great Star Theater. $1000 tax deductible
Experience the pinnacle of exclusivity with VIP Individual seating, located right below the stage for an unmatched view of the performance. VIP guests will be invited to a special meet-and-greet with autographs at backstage. VIP guests also receive a complimentary drink ticket, a special centennial t-shirt, and recognition in the event program as a valued supporter of the Great Star Theater. $1000 tax deductible
Premium seating
$500
Elevate your experience with Premium Seating, offering exceptional views near the stage. This option includes a complimentary drink ticket and recognition in the event program as a premium supporter of the Great Star Theater.
$500 tax deductible.
Elevate your experience with Premium Seating, offering exceptional views near the stage. This option includes a complimentary drink ticket and recognition in the event program as a premium supporter of the Great Star Theater.
$500 tax deductible.
Preferred Seating
$250
Enjoy a prime theater experience with Preferred Seating, offering an excellent view of the stage at a great value. This option is perfect for guests seeking comfort and quality. $250 tax dedutible.
Enjoy a prime theater experience with Preferred Seating, offering an excellent view of the stage at a great value. This option is perfect for guests seeking comfort and quality. $250 tax dedutible.
General Admission
$100
Immerse yourself in the show with General Admission seating, located in the central area of the theater. This option provides great sight lines and a wonderful way to enjoy the performance. $100 tax deductible
Immerse yourself in the show with General Admission seating, located in the central area of the theater. This option provides great sight lines and a wonderful way to enjoy the performance. $100 tax deductible
Community Supporter
$50
Celebrate the arts with Community Supporter seating, designed to make the event accessible to all. This affordable option ensures everyone can be part of the Great Star Theater’s 100th Anniversary celebration. $50 tax deductible.
Celebrate the arts with Community Supporter seating, designed to make the event accessible to all. This affordable option ensures everyone can be part of the Great Star Theater’s 100th Anniversary celebration. $50 tax deductible.
Add a donation for The Great Star Theater
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!