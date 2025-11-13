Scotch & Sharks
Great White Christmas Party 2025
351 Old A1A
Jupiter, FL 33477, USA
Member - Individual
$100
Member - Couple
$175
Non-Member - Individual
$150
Non-Member - Couple
$275
Great White Ice Sponsor
$5,000
Title Sponsor of savagery
Business name/Logo etched into Ice Sculpture
8 tickets to event
Sponsor listing on event banner
Sponsor listing on all printed and digital marketing material
Food Sponsor
$5,000
Customized napkin with your business name logo to be served with each drink
4 tickets to event
Sponsor listing on event banner
Sponsor listing on all printed and digital marketing material
Music Sponsor
$4,000
Bring the hype to the dance floor
6 tickets to event
Sponsor listing on event banner
Sponsor listing on all printed and digital marketing material
Photo Booth Sponsor
$3,500
Capture the savagery
4 tickets to event
Sponsor listing on event banner
Sponsor listing on all printed and digital marketing material
Cocktail Table Sponsor
$3,500
Your logo presented on all cocktail tables
6 tickets to event
Sponsor listing on event banner
Sponsor listing on all printed and digital marketing material
Bar Sponsor
$3,500
Design 1 of the two bars with your business marketing materials
4 tickets to event
Sponsor listing on event banner
Sponsor listing on all printed and digital marketing material
Cup Sponsor
$3,000
Have every Shark and Sharkette drinking from your custom chalice
Custom cups with business name/logo
4 tickets to event
Sponsor listing on event banner
Sponsor listing on all printed and digital marketing material
Cigar Sponsor
$3,000
Personalized cigar logos
Custom stickers with business name/logo
4 tickets to event
Sponsor listing on event banner
Sponsor listing on all printed and digital marketing material
