Wilton Kneads

Hosted by

Wilton Kneads

About this event

Great Wilton Bake Off

15 Station Rd

Wilton, CT 06897, USA

General Admission
$50

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

🧁 Cupcake Sponsor
$250

2 Tickets to event
Recognition in event materials

🍪 Cookie Tray Sponsor
$500

4 Tickets to event
Logo included in event materials
Verbal recognition during the event

🌾 Sourdough Starter Sponsor
$1,000

10 Tickets to event
Prominent logo placement in event materials
Recognition in pre- and post-event communications

Social media post

🎂 Master Baker Sponsor
$2,500

All Sourdough Starter benefits
Top-tier logo placement and featured recognition at the event
Opportunity to display promotional materials at the event
Special recognition as a lead supporter of Wilton Kneads

🥇 Star of the Show (Presenting Sponsor) SOLD
$5,000

“Bake Off presented by [Sponsor Name]”

10 tickets

Logo on all promotional materials

Speaking opportunity at event

Top billing on website, signage, and media

Major social media and email promotion


Add a donation for Wilton Kneads

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!