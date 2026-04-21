Greater Asbury Park Black History Soirée 2026 - Journal Ads & Sponsorships

10 complimentary tickets, one full-page ad, 1 minute of speaking time during the Gala, a 4x4 ft banner featuring your organization’s name/logo prominently displayed at the soirée and a lifetime membership to the Historic Westside Community Center with unlimited visits for two patrons of your choice for 1 year.
10 complimentary tickets, one full-page ad, 1 minute of speaking time during the Gala, a 4x4 ft banner featuring your organization’s name/logo prominently displayed at the soirée and a lifetime membership to the Historic Westside Community Center with unlimited visits for two patrons of your choice for 1 year.
Gold Sponsor
$6,000
Includes 10 complimentary tickets, one full-page ad, 30 seconds of speaking time during the Gala, and a 4x4 ft banner featuring your organization’s name/logo prominently displayed at the Soirée
Includes 10 complimentary tickets, one full-page ad, 30 seconds of speaking time during the Gala, and a 4x4 ft banner featuring your organization’s name/logo prominently displayed at the Soirée
Silver Sponsor
$4,000
Includes 5 complimentary tickets, a full-page ad, and 30 seconds of speaking time during the Soirée
Includes 5 complimentary tickets, a full-page ad, and 30 seconds of speaking time during the Soirée
Bronze Sponsor
$2,000
Includes 2 complimentary tickets, a half-page ad, and an MC shout-out during the Soirée.
Includes 2 complimentary tickets, a half-page ad, and an MC shout-out during the Soirée.
Business Card Ad
$35
(3.5" W × 2" H)
(3.5" W × 2" H)
Quarter Page Ad
$85
(2.75" W × 4.25" H)
(2.75" W × 4.25" H)
Half Page Ad
$175
(5.5" W × 4.25" H)
(5.5" W × 4.25" H)
Full Page Ad
$350
(5.5" W × 8.5" H)
(5.5" W × 8.5" H)
Add a donation for Wcc Historic Renovation Association
$
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