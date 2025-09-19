Greater Austin Chapter - SFS Auction

(1) Formation of one (1) Texas LLC (Single-Member, Single-Manager), (1) Certificate of Formation - prepared and filed, (1) Secretary of State and processor filing fees - included, (1) Custom Operating Agreement (Company Agreement), (1) EIN application - prepared and filed with the IRS, (1) Registration with the Texas Comptroller for Franchise Tax purposes, (1) 30-minute consultation with Managing Partner of McGovern Law, One (1) McGovern Law Branded 18 oz YETI bottle with swag inside. Est. Value $2,000.00.