Greater Austin Chapter - SFS Auction

(1) $150.00 Cabo Bob's Catering Gift Certificate, (2) Jarrito Sodas, (2) Koozies, (1) Hot Sauce & (2) T-Shirts. Est. Value $200.00.
(1) $50 Another Broken Egg Gift card, (1) Graham Beck Brut Rose, (1) Signature 825 Blowout, (1) $160 certificate toward a 60 minute service or product at the Milk Bar, (1) House Wine & Bistro Hat, (2) Bathbombs, (2) Burts Bees Hand Lotions & (2) Nail Files. Est. Value $300.00.
(1) Mission Cutting Board, Tito's Handmade Vodka 1L, Volada Hibiscus Flavored Vodka 750ml, (1) Angel's Icehouse Glass, (1) Insulated Angel's Icehouse Tumbler, (1) Lucky Stash Playing Cards, (2) $50 Angel's Icehouse Gift Cards, (1) Angel's Icehouce Koozie, (3) Angel's Icehouse T-Shirts, (1) Angel's icehouse Hat & (1) Trivial Pursuit Coaster Set. Est. Value $350.00.
(1) Devil's River Coffee Bourbon 750ml, (2) Hello Sunshine Coffee Mugs, (2) Green And White Dish Towels, (1) House Plants And Other Greenery Book, (1) Picket Fence Set of Coasters, (2) $50 Day Maker Gift Cards & (1) Bag Day Maker Electric Sunrise Coffee Beans. Est. Value $250.00.
(1) $400.00 gift card to City Post Chop House, (2) City Post Wine Glasses, (1) City Post Steak & Chop Seasoning & (1) City Post Scorpion Pepper Sauce. Est. Value $450.00.
(1) $100.00 Salt Traders Private Dinner Certificate, (2) Lake Travis Zipline Adventures Passes, (2) Bottles of Island Getaway Rum, (1) Candle, (1) hat, (1) Bandana, (2) Stickers, (1) Camo Insulated Beer Sling & (1) Camo Beer Belt. Est. Value $350.00.
(1) Arctic Cooler, (1) Harman JBL Bluetooth Speaker, (1) Tumbler, (2) Koozies, (1) Bar Key, (3) Pens, (2) Note Pads & (1) $30.00 Waterloo Gift Card. Est. Value $325.00.
(1) $200.00 Hank's gift cards, (1) Waterloo Gin 750ml, (1) Rustic Wine Bag, (1) Bandini Cabernet Sauvignon & (1) La Columbe Coffee. Est. Value $275.00.
(1) $100.00 Jack Allen's gift card, (2) whiskey glasses, (1) Whiskey Stone Set, (2) haircuts from Bird's Barbershop, (1) Boilerhouse Seasoning, (1) Still Austin Whiskey 750 ml "The Artist", (1) Garrison Brothers Single Barrel, (1) Massgae Gun & (1) Memorative Flag flown over the Texas Capitol Building. Est. Value $450.00.
(1) Hat, (1) T-Shirt, (1)Moleskine Journal, (1) Flor De Caña 50ml, (1) Flor De Caña 750ml, (1) Boiler House Cowboy Rub, (1) Flor De Caña Pen & (1) Pair Wood Flor De Caña Sunglasses. Est. Value $150.00.
(4) Single Day Passes to Austin Bouldering Project, (2) Still Austin Whiskey Hats, (1) Spice Mix, (1) Still Austin Whiskey Single Barrel Cask Strength 750ml, "Be Still My Heart", "Gold Eagle and Swan Club #2" & (2) Glass Whiskey Tumblers. Est. Value $300.00.
(1) Still Austin American Gin 750ml, (4) Guest Passes for the Blanton Museum of Art, (1) $200.00 gift card Uchi family restaurants, (1) Wente Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon. Est. Value $325.00.
(1) El Zarzal Pinto Blanco Wine, (2) Tickets to the Austin Playhouse, (1) $200.00 Este gift card & (1) Bottle Robert Mondavi Cabernet Sauvignon. Est. Value $300.00.
(1) Fondu Kit, (3) Pens, (1) Emporium Medium House Blend Coffee, (1) De Bussy Brut & (1) Antonelli's Signature Cheese Tasting Certificate. Est. Value $210.00.
(1) $85 King Florist gift certificate, (1) Set Kendra Scott Earrings, (1) La Marque Prosecco, (1) Day planner, (1) Bottle wine & (1) Pumpkin Threshold Candle. Est. Value $ 325.00.
(2) Teacups, (1) Box Rishi Tea, (1) Box Cinnamon Sticks, (1) Stroope Farms Honey, (1) Barfly Cocktail Shaker, (1) Barfly Mesh Strainer, (1) Citrus Squeezer, (1) Cocktail Strainer, (1) Cutting Board, (1) Muddler, (1) Bar Key & (1) Bardstown Bourbon Company Small Batch Stave Finish 750ml. Est. Value $ 175.00.
(1) Kosmos Q Pitmaster Spice Box, (1) Devil's River Bourbon Whiskey, (1) Heritage Collective Mini Barrel, (1) Mission Cutting Board, (1) Set Garrison Brothers Distillery Whiskey Stones, (1) Bag Texas Original Charcoal Bag & (1) Nolan Ryan Steak Pairing. Est. Value $475.00.
(1) High Horse Orange Liqueur, (2) Loro Shirts, (1) Bandana, (1) Loro hat, (1) $100.00 Loro gift card & (1) el Perritio Gold Tequila 1L. Est. Value $275.00.
(1) Bag Texas Original Charocal Oak Lump Briquettes, (1) Talking Cowboy CD, (1) Texas Chili Kit, (2) CL Bandanas, (6) CL Koozies, (2) wCL wine glasses, (1) CL BBQ Sauce, (2) CL Bloody Mary Seasonings, (1) Mission Cutting Board, (1) Gentleman Jack 750ml & (1) Grill Tool kit. Est. Value $300.00.
(1) Another Broken Egg Mug, (1) Another broken Egg Bloody Mary Mix, (1) Toto's Vodka 1L, Another Broken Egg House-Recipe Pepper Sauce, (1) $25 Another Broken Egg Gift Card, (1) Another Broken Egg Coffee Bag & (3) Another Broken Egg Free Order of Beignets Cards. Est. Value $325.00.
(1) Uchi Cookbook, (1) $150.00 Uchi giftcard, (1) Meiomi Chardonay & (1) Hand Crafted Peg Game. Est. Value $225.00.
(1) El Dorado Fanny Pack, (1) T-Shirt, (1) Koozie, (1) Ski Cap, Socks, (1) Dog Toy, (1) Mug, (1) Desert Door Sotol 750ml & (1) $50.00 Gift Card to El Dorado Café. Est. value $ 150.00.
(1) El Dorado Fanny Pack, (5) T-Shirts, (1) Ski Cap, (2) Socks, (2) Hats, $100.00 El Dorado Café Gift Card, (1) El Jalisco Orange Liquor 750ml, (1) El Perrito Tequila 1L, (1) Hand Crafted Peg Game. Est. Value $ 175.00.
Milam & Greene “The Answer” Whiskey, A unique set of two 375ml bourbons—aged five years in Kentucky and Texas—to explore how climate shapes flavor. Sip side-by-side or blend your perfect pour & (1) $200 Suerte gift card. Est. Value $ 350.00.
(1) Bag And Ring Toss Game, (1) Pinthouse Soft Cooler, (1) Pinthouse Koozie, (1) Pinthouse Hat, (2) Shirts, (1) Camelbak Mug, (1) Bottle Opener & (1) $100.00 Pinthouse Gift Card. Est. Value $300.00.
(1) $50.00 Southside Market Gift Card & (1) Smash Kitchen Assorted Condiments and Dipping Cups Set. Est. Value $ 100.00.
(1) El Arroyo Toilet Paper, (1) El Arroyo Book Volume One, (1) El Arroyo Hat, (1) El Arroyo Car Freshener, (1) El Arroyo T-Shirt, (4) El Arroyo Cup, (1) El Arroyo Salsa, (1) El Arroyo Mug, (1) $50 Gift Card to El Arroyo, (2) El Arroyo Stickers, (2) El Arroyo Koozie & (1) Small El Arroyo Wood Sign. Est. Value $ 225.00.
(1) Hopdoddy Tote Bag, (1) Hopdoddy Hat, (1) Hopdoddy Pint Glass, (1) $100 Hopdoddy Gift Card, (1) Hopdoddy Bandana, (1) Hopdoddy Bottle Opener & (1) el Perrito Gold Tequila 1L. Est. Value $ 225.00.
(1) Raising Cane's Pillow, (1) Digital Picture Frame, (1) Waterproof phone case, $100 play cards for Dave & Busters, (4) one day tickets to Sea World San Antonio, (2) Whataburger Luggage Tags, (1) Cat Coffee Mug, (1) Sunscreen, (1) Fan, (5) Bubble wands, Lil Terrys' Team experience & (1) Whataburger Sunglasses. Est. Value $400.00.
(1) Oniva Sport's Chair, Assorted Twisted Texas Teas & (1) Igloo Cooler. Est. Value $175.00.
(1) $100 Off a Texas Tipsy Tour & Harlan Scott's In Home Whiskey Tasting. Est. Value $850.00.
(1) Portable Gas Grill Weber Traveller - Available in Red, Black or Blue. Est. Value $449.00.
(1) Standard Proof Fresh Pineapple, (1) Standard Proof Texas Pecan, (1) Standard Proof Straight Rye, (1) Standard Proof Beanie, Standard Proof T-Shirt & (4) Glasses. Est. Value $225.00.
(1) LALO Tequila Dog Toy, (1) LALO Tequila Hat, (1) LALO Tequila Cup, (1) D.S. & Durga x LALO Candle, (1) LALO Tequila Bar Key & (1) LALO Agave Azul Tequila Blanco 750ml. Est. Value $ 130.00.
(1) Novecento Sparkeling Wine, (1) Bondi Boost HG Shampoo, (1) Bondi Boost HG Conditioner, (1) Lash Clean Oil-Free Makeup Remover, (1) Velour Lash Adhesive, (1) Lilly Lashes "Miami Lite", (1) Lilly Lashes "Radiant", (1) Babe Original Babe Lash Volumizing Mascara Black, (1) Babe Original Babe Glow Plumping Lip Jelly Mauve, (1) Grande Cosmetics Grande Primer Pre- Mascara Lengthener & Thickener & (1) Grande Cosmetics Grande Mascara Conditioning Peptide Mascara. Est. Value $206.00.
(1) Medium Dog Bed, (1) Snug Arooz “Lilly the Frog” Dog Toy, (1) Nerf Dog Squeak Ball, (1) Militpet Pig Dog Toy, (1) Nerf Dog Chew & Tug Toy 2-Pack, (1) 4-in-1 Calming Formula Dog Shampoo, (1) Tennis Heads Purple Cow Toy with Ball Inside, (1) Soft & Chewy Training Treats – Turkey Recipe, (1) Jumbo Pet Hair Remover – 60 Sheets, (1) Chicken Dog Toy, (1) Carhartt Field Dog Leash- Blue, (1) Pumpkin Spice Greenies Dental Treats. Est. Value $175.00.
(1) Medium Dog Bed, (1) 4-Cup YETI Stainless Steel Boomer Dog Bowl, (1) Squeak Nerf Dog Toy, (1) Greenbone Pet Waste Bags – 4 Bags (Wheatstraw), (1) 4-Count Animal Fringe Brand Squeak Toys, (1) Chuckit! Air Fetch Ball, (1) 4-in-1 Calming Formula Dog Shampoo, (1) Pumpkin Spice Greenies Dental Treats, (1) Carhartt Field Dog Leash- orange, (1) Dr. Oakley Total Dental Care Kit. Est. Value $225.00.
(1) Medium Dog Bed, (1) DuraForce Tuffy Pig Toy, (1) Set of 4 Squeaker Balls, (1) Jolly Rancher-Shaped Plush Toy with Squeaker, (1) Dr. Oakley Total Dental Care Kit, (1) Wilderness Trail Wild Bites Training Treats – Chicken Recipe, (1) Hershey’s Chocolate Plush Toy, (1) 4-in-1 Calming Formula Dog Shampoo, (1) Pumpkin Spice Greenies Dental Treats, (1) Carhartt Field Dog Leash- Purple, (1) White Pig Squeaky Toy. Est. Value $175.00.
(1) White and Black Bandana with Texas Orange Stitching, (1) Texas Trucker Hat with White and Gold Lettering, (1) Pair of Hook ‘Em White Socks, (1) Orange YETI 18 oz Bottle with Longhorn Logo, (1) $100 Gift Card to Lux Rox Boutique, (1) W Ink of Yellow Brand Gold Longhorn Necklace, (1) Box of Sparkling Rosé Bears from Sugarfina. Est. Value $286.00.
(1) Pink Velvet Taco Branded Baseball Cap, (1) Grey Velvet Taco Branded T-Shirt, (2) Velvet Taco Gift Cards ($50 Each), (1) Black Velvet Taco Cup with Velvet Taco Koozie, (1) 750ml Milagro Tequila Silver, (1) 750ml High Horse Orange Liqueur, (1) Velvet Taco Branded Notebook, (1) Green Velvet Taco Frisbee, (1) High Horse Car Freshener. Est. Value $205.00.
(2) chapsticks, (2) mini dolce vida tequila bottles, (2) dolce vita cups, $50 Maudie's gift card, (1) dolce vita 730ml bottle. Est. Value $90.00.
(1) Formation of one (1) Texas LLC (Single-Member, Single-Manager), (1) Certificate of Formation - prepared and filed, (1) Secretary of State and processor filing fees - included, (1) Custom Operating Agreement (Company Agreement), (1) EIN application - prepared and filed with the IRS, (1) Registration with the Texas Comptroller for Franchise Tax purposes, (1) 30-minute consultation with Managing Partner of McGovern Law, One (1) McGovern Law Branded 18 oz YETI bottle with swag inside. Est. Value $2,000.00.
Mezcal Artesanal hat, Lalo tequila 750ml, (2) $50 Maudie's gift cards, 400 Conejos Joven Oaxaca Mezcal 750ml, Tres Agaves Organic Grapefruit Paloma Mix. Est. Value $220.00.
(1) Elijah Craig Small Batch Limited Edition Ryder Cup 2025 bourbon, (1) elijah craig bandana, (1) elijah craig hat, (1) folding chair, (1) coffee mug, spiced old fashioned cocktail syrup, cocktail creation kit. Est. Value $200.00.
Sol Cerveza LED Sign. Est. Value $170.00.
Shiner Bock Steakhouse LED Sign. Est. Value $170.00.
Coors Light LED Sign. Est. Value $100.00.
Modelo Beer LED Sign. Est. Value $150.00.
Crown delux bottle, Ketel one vodka golf towel, George Dickel socks, George Dickel bandana, Don Julio tequila pin & Bulleit whiskey hat. Est. Value $65.00
