Greater Baltimore Society for Neuroscience

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Greater Baltimore Society for Neuroscience

About the memberships

Greater Baltimore Chapter Society for Neuroscience

Trainee Membership
Free

Valid until March 23, 2027

Membership is FREE for all neuroscience trainees (undergraduates, graduates, residents, postdoctoral fellows, technicians). The yearly membership includes admission to the annual chapter meeting, but registration is required.

Faculty Membership
$25

Valid until March 23, 2027

Faculty membership supports local neuroscience programming, student engagement, and our annual chapter meeting. Your contribution helps grow a vibrant, collaborative neuroscience community in Baltimore. The yearly membership includes admission to the annual chapter meeting, but registration is required.

Sponsor Membership
$50

Valid until March 23, 2027

Sponsor memberships directly support local neuroscience events and our annual chapter meeting. Sponsors receive logo placement on our website and visual recognition at the chapter meeting, showcasing their commitment to advancing neuroscience in Baltimore. This allows one person from the sponsor's company to attend the annual meeting, but registration is required.

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