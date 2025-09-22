Greater Baltimore Chapter Society for Neuroscience

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About the memberships
Valid until March 23, 2027
Membership is FREE for all neuroscience trainees (undergraduates, graduates, residents, postdoctoral fellows, technicians). The yearly membership includes admission to the annual chapter meeting, but registration is required.
Valid until March 23, 2027
Faculty membership supports local neuroscience programming, student engagement, and our annual chapter meeting. Your contribution helps grow a vibrant, collaborative neuroscience community in Baltimore. The yearly membership includes admission to the annual chapter meeting, but registration is required.
Valid until March 23, 2027
Sponsor memberships directly support local neuroscience events and our annual chapter meeting. Sponsors receive logo placement on our website and visual recognition at the chapter meeting, showcasing their commitment to advancing neuroscience in Baltimore. This allows one person from the sponsor's company to attend the annual meeting, but registration is required.
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