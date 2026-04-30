Greater Brighton Chamber Of Commerce's Silent Auction - TopGolf

Own a piece of country music history!

Generously donated by the Adams County Fair, this collectible guitar has been personally signed by rising country music star Callista Clark.





Callista Clark is a six-time Billboard country charting artist, with over 18 million streams, and recognized as one of CMT’s most promising new artists. Her debut EP Real to Me reached the Top 20 on Billboard’s Country Chart, and she has performed at both the Grand Ole Opry and the Ryman Auditorium.





Whether you're a dedicated country music fan, a memorabilia collector, or looking for a standout display piece, this signed guitar is a one-of-a-kind keepsake.





Perfect for:

• Country music fans

• Concert lovers

• Collectors

• A unique home or office display.