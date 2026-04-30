Greater Brighton Chamber Of Commerce's Silent Auction - TopGolf

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Starting bid
Get ready for bold flavors and big appetite energy with this delicious package generously donated by Wing Shack!
This bundle includes:
• $100 Wing Shack gift card
• Wing Shack glass
• Two (2) $5 off coupon cards
Perfect for:
• Game nights
• Family dinners
• Hosting friends
• A wing lover who takes their sauce seriously
Turn up the heat and wing it in style!
Starting bid
Own a piece of country music history!
Generously donated by the Adams County Fair, this collectible guitar has been personally signed by rising country music star Callista Clark.
Callista Clark is a six-time Billboard country charting artist, with over 18 million streams, and recognized as one of CMT’s most promising new artists. Her debut EP Real to Me reached the Top 20 on Billboard’s Country Chart, and she has performed at both the Grand Ole Opry and the Ryman Auditorium.
Whether you're a dedicated country music fan, a memorabilia collector, or looking for a standout display piece, this signed guitar is a one-of-a-kind keepsake.
Perfect for:
• Country music fans
• Concert lovers
• Collectors
• A unique home or office display.
Starting bid
Get ready for the ultimate night of fun, food, and friendly competition! This awesome package from Chicken N Pickle includes everything you need for a memorable outing with friends or family.
Package Includes:
• 60 minutes of court time
• Paddle & ball rentals
• 2 free appetizers
• Total value: $100
• No expiration date!
Whether you're a pickleball pro or just in it for the laughs and appetizers, this package is the perfect excuse for a fun night out!
Starting bid
Grab your golf crew and enjoy a day out on the course at beautiful Coyote Creek Golf Course in Fort Lupton! This package is perfect for golf lovers looking to enjoy great views, friendly competition, and a relaxing day on the greens.
Package Includes:
• Foursome of golf for 18 holes
• Cart included
• Valid for 4 players
• Donated by Coyote Creek Golf Course
Whether you're planning a competitive round with friends or just looking for a fun day outdoors, this package is sure to be a crowd favorite!
Starting bid
Get ready for an unforgettable night of dirt, adrenaline, and true Western tradition at the legendary Greeley Stampede!
This package gives you the chance to experience one of Colorado’s favorite summer traditions live and in person.
Package Includes:
• 2 tickets to the rodeo of your choice during the Greeley Stampede
• Experience world-class rodeo action, entertainment, and Western fun
• A $100 gift card to a restaurant of your choice (choose 1 of 6 on gift card) donated by Colorado Credit Union
• Donated by the Greeley Stampede
From bull riding and barrel racing to the electric crowd atmosphere, this is the perfect package for any rodeo fan or anyone looking for a fun Colorado night out!
Starting bid
Enjoy the ultimate night out with an unforgettable live music experience at The Armory Performing Arts Center! This package combines amazing music with delicious food for the perfect evening for friends, couples, or a fun group night out.
Package Includes:
• 4 tickets to the Petty Nicks Experience
• Friday, August 29th at 7:00 PM
• Live tribute performance celebrating the music of Tom Petty & Stevie Nicks
• A $50 gift card to Olive Garden donated by Olive Garden
• Concert tickets donated by The Armory Performing Arts Center
Sing along to iconic hits, enjoy an incredible live show, and make it a full evening with dinner included!
Starting bid
Get ready for an epic night out filled with great food and high-energy rock hits! This package includes an unforgettable live show experience at The Armory Performing Arts Center plus dinner for two to complete the perfect evening.
Package Includes:
• 2 tickets to Crazy Train at The Armory Performing Arts Center
• Friday, May 23rd at 7:00 PM
• $60 Copper Rail Bar & Grill gift card
• Concert tickets donated by The Armory Performing Arts Center
• Dinner gift card donated by Copper Rail Bar & Grill
Enjoy a night of classic rock favorites, an electric atmosphere, and a delicious dinner before the show!
Starting bid
Spoil your four-legged best friend with this paws-itively amazing basket donated by KONG! Packed full of fun toys, tasty treats, and everyday pet goodies, this package is perfect for keeping your pup happy, entertained, and tail-wagging excited.
Package Includes:
• A large assortment of KONG dog toys
• Dog treats & goodies
• Dog toothbrushes and pet care items
• Tons of bonus surprises for your furry friend
• Donated by KONG & Canvas Credit Union
Whether you have a playful puppy or a seasoned good boy/girl at home, this basket is loaded with goodies your dog will absolutely love!
Starting bid
Spoil your four-legged best friend with this paws-itively amazing basket donated by KONG! Packed full of fun toys, tasty treats, and everyday pet goodies, this package is perfect for keeping your pup happy, entertained, and tail-wagging excited.
Package Includes:
• A large assortment of KONG dog toys
• Dog treats & goodies
• Dog toothbrushes and pet care items
• Tons of bonus surprises for your furry friend
• Donated by KONG & Canvas Credit Union
Whether you have a playful puppy or a seasoned good boy/girl at home, this basket is loaded with goodies your dog will absolutely love!
Starting bid
Everything you need to kick off a beautiful gardening season is packed into this amazing garden lover’s basket donated by Inglenook of Brighton! Whether you’re a seasoned green thumb or just getting started, this package is full of fun and practical goodies to help your garden bloom.
Package Includes:
• Large planter pot
• Potting soil
• Gardening shears
• Garden hoe & shovel
• Gardening gloves
• Decorative garden sign
• Flower seeds
• Bug spray
• Watering stake
• $25 Home Depot gift card
🌿 Total Basket Value: $175 🌿
Perfect for planting flowers, refreshing your patio space, or treating the gardener in your life to some new supplies and inspiration!
Starting bid
Treat yourself or the golf lover in your life to the ultimate ladies’ golf-inspired getaway package donated by Hilton Inn & Suites! This basket is packed with fun golf-themed goodies and even includes a complimentary hotel stay to turn it into the perfect overnight escape.
Package Includes:
• Assorted women’s golf-themed items & goodies
• Complimentary hotel night stay
• Perfect for a golf weekend, staycation, or girls getaway
Whether you’re hitting the course or simply relaxing after a day of fun, this package is the perfect mix of sporty and relaxing!
Starting bid
Calling all bourbon lovers! This incredible package is filled with bourbon-inspired goodies and includes a complimentary hotel stay so you can enjoy the experience without worrying about the drive home.
Package Includes:
• Assorted bourbon-themed items & goodies
• Complimentary hotel night stay
• Perfect for a relaxing evening or bourbon tasting night
Donated by: Hilton Inn & Suites
Whether you’re a bourbon enthusiast or shopping for someone who is, this package makes for an unforgettable night out and a seriously fun auction item!
Starting bid
Skip the crowds and treat yourself to the perfect relaxing night at home courtesy of School District 27J! This cozy package is filled with everything you need for a comfy movie night, date night, or self-care evening in.
Package Includes:
• 2 bottles of wine
• Popcorn & popcorn seasonings
• Assorted candies & sweet treats
• Soft plush blanket. • $25 DoorDash gift card
Whether you’re curling up for a movie marathon, planning a relaxing evening with someone special, or just embracing cozy season vibes, this basket is all about comfort and relaxation!
Starting bid
Everything you need for the perfect laid-back outing is packed into this awesome package just for you by The Haven Team! Whether you’re heading to a concert, picnic, camping trip, or just enjoying a relaxing evening outdoors, this basket brings together comfort and a little bit of luxury.
Package Includes:
• Cooler
• Large bottle of premium whiskey
• Picnic blanket
Perfect for sharing with friends, planning a date night outdoors, or upgrading your next weekend adventure!
Starting bid
Upgrade your hat game with this stylish custom pair from Wishful Bliss Boutique! This unique his-and-hers package combines trendy boutique style with handcrafted details that make each hat one of a kind.
Package Includes:
• 1 custom burned women’s baseball cap
• 1 men’s baseball cap with handmade leather patch detail
• Handmade by Wishful Bliss Boutique
• Unique custom designs
Perfect for couples, matching date-night vibes, or anyone who appreciates custom handcrafted accessories with personality and style!
Starting bid
Take your business and personal brand to the next level with this incredible professional package from More Than Serendipity! Whether you’re an entrepreneur, business owner, content creator, or professional looking to elevate your presence, this package is packed with value.
Package Includes:
• Professional headshot session
• 90-minute Marketing Audit & Strategy Session
• Personalized feedback and marketing insights
• Branding guidance to help strengthen your online presence
• Donated by More Than Serendipity
✨ Total Package Value: $700 ✨
Perfect for refreshing your brand, leveling up your marketing strategy, or finally getting those professional photos and expert insights you’ve been putting off!
Starting bid
Get ready to serve up some fun with this sporty and adventure-ready package generously donated by SouthState Bank! Perfect for pickleball lovers, weekend warriors, or anyone who enjoys a little outdoor fun with friends and family.
Package Includes:
• 2 pickleball paddles
• Pickleballs
• Golf balls
• Cooler backpack
Perfect for days spent on the pickleball court, summer outings, tournaments, or keeping your drinks and snacks cold while you’re on the go!
Starting bid
Everything you need for the ultimate beach, pool, or summer adventure day is packed into this fun-filled basket generously donated by TBK Bank! Whether you’re headed to the lake, poolside, or soaking up the sun with friends and family, this package is ready to make summer even better.
Package Includes:
• Igloo cooler
• 2 beach towels
• Beach ball
• Subway gift card
• Pack of drinks
• Slim can koozie
• Sunscreen
• Donated by TBK Bank
Perfect for beach days, lake trips, pool parties, summer concerts, or any sunny-day adventure!
Starting bid
Get ready for the ultimate cozy camping night with this fun-filled outdoor adventure package donated by Primerica! Whether you’re headed to the mountains, relaxing around the backyard firepit, or planning a summer camping trip, this basket has everything you need for a great night under the stars.
Package Includes:
• Backpack cooler
• S’mores essentials and treats
• Fireball whiskey shooters
• 4-pack of beer from a local brewery
• Flashlight
• Two camping chairs
• Two drink tumblers
• Donated by Primerica
Perfect for camping lovers, firepit nights, tailgates, or anyone who enjoys good drinks, good snacks, and great company outdoors!
Starting bid
Calling all Rockies fans! Enjoy an unforgettable day at the ballpark with this awesome Colorado Rockies package featuring incredible seats and fun team swag to help you cheer on the home team in style.
Package Includes:
• Tickets to a Colorado Rockies vs. Miami Marlins game
• Seats located behind home plate
• Rockies-themed goodies and fan gear
• Perfect for a fun night out, date night, or family baseball experience
Donated by: United Power
Whether you’re a die-hard Rockies fan or just love the experience of a summer night at Coors Field, this package is sure to be a home run!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!