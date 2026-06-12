Greater Cincinnati Friends Of Jung

Offered by

Greater Cincinnati Friends Of Jung

About the memberships

Greater Cincinnati Friends Of Jung Memberships

Individual Membership
$25

Renews yearly on: December 31

Annual membership runs from January 1 to December 31. Dues paid on or after September 1 will count for the following year. Membership includes discounts on most events, newsletters, members-only events, introduction to dream share groups and more. Your dues enable us to pay for rental facilities, tech expenses, and promotion of events for you and the community at large. 

Couples Membership
$35

Renews yearly on: December 31

Annual membership runs from January 1 to December 31. Dues paid on or after September 1 will count for the following year. Membership includes discounts on most events, newsletters, members-only events, introduction to dream share groups and more. Your dues enable us to pay for rental facilities, tech expenses, and promotion of events for you and the community at large. 

Student Membership
$15

Renews yearly on: January 1

Annual membership runs from January 1 to December 31. Dues paid on or after September 1 will count for the following year. Membership includes discounts on most events, newsletters, members-only events, introduction to dream share groups and more. Your dues enable us to pay for rental facilities, tech expenses, and promotion of events for you and the community at large. 

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!