Greater Cincinnati Friends Of Jung Memberships

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About the memberships
Renews yearly on: December 31
Annual membership runs from January 1 to December 31. Dues paid on or after September 1 will count for the following year. Membership includes discounts on most events, newsletters, members-only events, introduction to dream share groups and more. Your dues enable us to pay for rental facilities, tech expenses, and promotion of events for you and the community at large.
Renews yearly on: December 31
Annual membership runs from January 1 to December 31. Dues paid on or after September 1 will count for the following year. Membership includes discounts on most events, newsletters, members-only events, introduction to dream share groups and more. Your dues enable us to pay for rental facilities, tech expenses, and promotion of events for you and the community at large.
Renews yearly on: January 1
Annual membership runs from January 1 to December 31. Dues paid on or after September 1 will count for the following year. Membership includes discounts on most events, newsletters, members-only events, introduction to dream share groups and more. Your dues enable us to pay for rental facilities, tech expenses, and promotion of events for you and the community at large.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!