Greater Cleveland Association Of Black Journalists's Memberships

Full membership is open to any person whose principal livelihood comes from creating, producing, or supervising the creation of journalism. Professional members may serve on the board of directors and vote in any GCLEABJ matter calling on the entire membership to decide. Those that qualify for membership in this category are: a) Working journalists, including freelance journalists that derive the majority of their income from freelancing, i.e., those in the broadcast and print media whose principal function(s) is the gathering and dissemination of news. This category includes reporters, anchors, editors, newsroom managers, news producers, news computer graphics technicians, camera persons, photographers, columnists, bloggers, podcasters, editorial writers and news artists and cartoonists.