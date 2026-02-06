Greater Cleveland Association Of Black Journalists's Memberships

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until March 26, 2027
Full membership is open to any person whose principal livelihood comes from creating, producing, or supervising the creation of journalism. Professional members may serve on the board of directors and vote in any GCLEABJ matter calling on the entire membership to decide. Those that qualify for membership in this category are: a) Working journalists, including freelance journalists that derive the majority of their income from freelancing, i.e., those in the broadcast and print media whose principal function(s) is the gathering and dissemination of news. This category includes reporters, anchors, editors, newsroom managers, news producers, news computer graphics technicians, camera persons, photographers, columnists, bloggers, podcasters, editorial writers and news artists and cartoonists.
Valid until March 26, 2027
Associate membership is open to persons employed in a media-related profession who do not qualify for full membership. This includes any individual working primarily in a field related to journalism – such as public relations, public information, marketing, communications, legal, etc. – and whose work supports the mission of GCLEABJ. Media-related professional members shall be admitted to membership sessions, may voice a non-binding opinion at such meetings and may serve on committees, provided they do not comprise more than one-third of any committee. Media-related professional members may not vote in GCLEABJ matters.
Valid until March 26, 2027
Student membership is open to any person who currently is a full-time student at an accredited college or university who is either majoring in print or broadcast journalism, or has expressed an interest in pursuing a journalism career. Student members shall be admitted to membership sessions, may voice a non-binding opinion and may serve on committees, provided they do not comprise more than one-third of any committee. Student members may not vote in any other
GCLEABJ matters.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!