Greater Columbia Chapter SCSUNAA

About the memberships
Valid until June 30
This membership is for graduates of SCSU and associates (attended or supports) South Carolina State University. It is split between the SCSUNAA ($35.00) and the local Greater Columbia Chapter ($45)
Valid until June 30
Life Member shall be a Local Chapter Member or an At-Large Member who has satisfied the requirements for life membership as set forth by the Association. Member has voting rights and recognized by the National Alumni Association. Your membership will always remain active with SCSUNAA. This amount represents local chapter dues only.
Renews yearly on: June 29
Membeship dues for new graduates is free!
$
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