Greater Columbia Chapter SCSUNAA

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Greater Columbia Chapter SCSUNAA

About the memberships

Greater Columbia Chapter SCSUNAA

Regular Membership
$80

Valid until June 30

This membership is for graduates of SCSU and associates (attended or supports) South Carolina State University. It is split between the SCSUNAA ($35.00) and the local Greater Columbia Chapter ($45)

Life Membership (Chapter Portion Only
$45

Valid until June 30

Life Member shall be a Local Chapter Member or an At-Large Member who has satisfied the requirements for life membership as set forth by the Association. Member has voting rights and recognized by the National Alumni Association. Your membership will always remain active with SCSUNAA. This amount represents local chapter dues only.

New Graduate Membership
Free

Renews yearly on: June 29

Membeship dues for new graduates is free!

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