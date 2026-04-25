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About this event

Greater East Valley (AZ) Chapter-Elect of The Links, Incorporated Chartering Events

6902 E Greenway Pkwy

Scottsdale, AZ 85254, USA

The Links, Incorporated Chartering Ceremony (Members Only)
Free

RSVP by: May 15, 2026

OR Until Capacity is Reached


May 23, 2026

Attire: Uninterrupted White


Doors Open at 8:00am

Doors Close at 8:50am

Ceremony Begins at 9am

Chartering Luncheon
$175

Purchase by May 15, 2026

OR Until Capacity is Reached.


Luncheon Doors Open at 12pm

Luncheon begins at 12:30pm

Printed Souvenir Journal
$75

The Digital Souvenir Journal is complimentary, Printed Souvenir Journal copies are $75 each and will be sent post event.

Souvenir Journal Full Page AD
$300

Ad Size: 300dpi, 7.5" x 10.25", PDF, PNG, JPEG or GIF files only. Please check your emailed receipt for the link to submit your AD (received at the end of your completed transaction).


Ad submissions are due by May 15, 2026.


For additional assistance, please email: [email protected]


Thank you

Souvenir Journal Half Page AD
$175

Ad size: 7.5 in by 4.5 in, 2190 px by 1350 px, 300dpi, PDF, PNG, JPEG or GIF files only. Please check your emailed receipt for the link to submit your AD (received at the end of your completed transaction).


Ad submissions are due by May 15, 2026.



For additional assistance, please email: [email protected]


Thank you

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