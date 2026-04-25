Greater East Valley (AZ) Chapter-Elect of The Links, Incorporated Chartering Events

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About this event
RSVP by: May 15, 2026
OR Until Capacity is Reached
May 23, 2026
Attire: Uninterrupted White
Doors Open at 8:00am
Doors Close at 8:50am
Ceremony Begins at 9am
Purchase by May 15, 2026
OR Until Capacity is Reached.
Luncheon Doors Open at 12pm
Luncheon begins at 12:30pm
The Digital Souvenir Journal is complimentary, Printed Souvenir Journal copies are $75 each and will be sent post event.
Ad Size: 300dpi, 7.5" x 10.25", PDF, PNG, JPEG or GIF files only. Please check your emailed receipt for the link to submit your AD (received at the end of your completed transaction).
Ad submissions are due by May 15, 2026.
For additional assistance, please email: [email protected]
Thank you
Ad size: 7.5 in by 4.5 in, 2190 px by 1350 px, 300dpi, PDF, PNG, JPEG or GIF files only. Please check your emailed receipt for the link to submit your AD (received at the end of your completed transaction).
Ad submissions are due by May 15, 2026.
For additional assistance, please email: [email protected]
Thank you
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