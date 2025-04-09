Greater Fergus Falls Corp's Silent Auction

2 couches, 1 chaise, 3 arm chairs, 1 Samsung refrigerator, 2 rugs, tall black metal umbrella/coat rack
Office Electronics
$1,000
Starting bid
(Note: Not all items are pictured here. Refer to description.)
Mobile electronics station, head phones, poly virtual meeting system, two tvs (one large, one medium), various external computer monitors of varying sizes, multiple extension cords/power strips, various dongle options, various charging cable options for handheld devices, multiple keyboards, bluetooth mice, cables.
Private office cubes
$750
Starting bid
3 "Zoom Rooms." These three cube offices are furnished with a personal fan, tap desk light, tall stool, two sound dampening panels, one power strip. Buyer will need to take these apart to move them out of the building and reassemble at their new location.
Office Unit (1)
$1,000
Starting bid
Large L-shaped desk, computer monitor stand, white office chair, circle table, 4 white chairs, hanging white board, sound dampening panels, wall mount fan, under desk garbage can.
Office Unit (2)
$750
Starting bid
Black filing cabinet, Large L-shaped desk, office chair, mounted wall fan, under desk garbage can, black office chair, sound dampening panels.
Office Unit (3)
$1,100
Starting bid
Large L-shaped desk, black cabinet, 2 drawer filing cabinet, under desk garbage can, computer monitor stand, white office chair.
Conference lot (1)
$3,000
Starting bid
10 large rolling tables, 20 black rolling chairs, podium stand, sound dampening panels
Conference lot (2)
$1,500
Starting bid
Conference table, 6 beige chairs, 2 double desks, 4 black rolling chairs, 4 under desk garbages, large standing white board, sound dampening panels
