Greater Fergus Falls Corp's Silent Auction

Small Appliances
$50

Starting bid

Keurig+Pods rack, drip coffee pot, Galanz Microwave, echo dot 5th gen, standing paper towel rod, "Welcome" fake planter/plants decoration
Home Furniture
$500

Starting bid

2 couches, 1 chaise, 3 arm chairs, 1 Samsung refrigerator, 2 rugs, tall black metal umbrella/coat rack
Office Electronics
$1,000

Starting bid

(Note: Not all items are pictured here. Refer to description.) Mobile electronics station, head phones, poly virtual meeting system, two tvs (one large, one medium), various external computer monitors of varying sizes, multiple extension cords/power strips, various dongle options, various charging cable options for handheld devices, multiple keyboards, bluetooth mice, cables.
Private office cubes
$750

Starting bid

3 "Zoom Rooms." These three cube offices are furnished with a personal fan, tap desk light, tall stool, two sound dampening panels, one power strip. Buyer will need to take these apart to move them out of the building and reassemble at their new location.
Office Unit (1)
$1,000

Starting bid

Large L-shaped desk, computer monitor stand, white office chair, circle table, 4 white chairs, hanging white board, sound dampening panels, wall mount fan, under desk garbage can.
Office Unit (2)
$750

Starting bid

Black filing cabinet, Large L-shaped desk, office chair, mounted wall fan, under desk garbage can, black office chair, sound dampening panels.
Office Unit (3)
$1,100

Starting bid

Large L-shaped desk, black cabinet, 2 drawer filing cabinet, under desk garbage can, computer monitor stand, white office chair.
Conference lot (1)
$3,000

Starting bid

10 large rolling tables, 20 black rolling chairs, podium stand, sound dampening panels
Conference lot (2)
$1,500

Starting bid

Conference table, 6 beige chairs, 2 double desks, 4 black rolling chairs, 4 under desk garbages, large standing white board, sound dampening panels
Display items/shop items
$300

Starting bid

Merch cabinet, magazine rack, partition, skinny lockers and locks, sandwich signs, clear sign holder.
Printer/copier
$1,000

Starting bid

Konica Minolta

