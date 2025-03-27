GIFAR's RPAC April 2025 Silent Auction

Fuse RAD-V2 Vintage Bluetooth Speaker with FM Radio + Wireless Charger Retro music lovers, here is a real treat from Fuse, the RAD-V2, a charming Vintage Bluetooth Speaker with FM Radio, the prettiest radio with a modern twist. The charming wooden cabinet is handcrafted from real Ashtree wood veneer with meticulous attention to detail and boasts of antique style control knobs and a classic grill cloth. Adds a touch of style and elegance to your living space. RAD-V2, a charmer from the word go, captures the timeless nostalgic essence of vintage radios. Simply turn the cute knobs to tune into your traditional radio broadcasts and play foot-tapping retro music. Immerse yourself in the resonating high-quality sound from the 3 in. speakers, mighty enough to amp up the weekend party groove. A perfect blend of vintage and modern tech, RAD-V2 top surface is an embedded QI wireless charging pad that can effortlessly power up your compatible devices as you hook on to its Bluetooth to pep up the party with curated playlists. Enjoy a cable-free, hassle-free evening of soulful music. Specifications: Speaker: 3” 5 Watt – 8 ohm Bluetooth In: 5.1 Aux Input: 3.5 mm Jack Radio: AM: 530-1700 KHz; FM: 88-108 MHz Power Source: AC 120V~60HZ Power Consumption: 20 W Dimensions: 12.2” x 5.8” x 7.87” Finish: Ash Wood Veneer Wireless Charger: 5W What's in the Box: 1 x Fuse RAD-V2 Vintage Bluetooth Speaker with FM Radio + Wireless Charger 1 x Wireless Charger 1 x User Manual

Fuse RAD-V2 Vintage Bluetooth Speaker with FM Radio + Wireless Charger Retro music lovers, here is a real treat from Fuse, the RAD-V2, a charming Vintage Bluetooth Speaker with FM Radio, the prettiest radio with a modern twist. The charming wooden cabinet is handcrafted from real Ashtree wood veneer with meticulous attention to detail and boasts of antique style control knobs and a classic grill cloth. Adds a touch of style and elegance to your living space. RAD-V2, a charmer from the word go, captures the timeless nostalgic essence of vintage radios. Simply turn the cute knobs to tune into your traditional radio broadcasts and play foot-tapping retro music. Immerse yourself in the resonating high-quality sound from the 3 in. speakers, mighty enough to amp up the weekend party groove. A perfect blend of vintage and modern tech, RAD-V2 top surface is an embedded QI wireless charging pad that can effortlessly power up your compatible devices as you hook on to its Bluetooth to pep up the party with curated playlists. Enjoy a cable-free, hassle-free evening of soulful music. Specifications: Speaker: 3” 5 Watt – 8 ohm Bluetooth In: 5.1 Aux Input: 3.5 mm Jack Radio: AM: 530-1700 KHz; FM: 88-108 MHz Power Source: AC 120V~60HZ Power Consumption: 20 W Dimensions: 12.2” x 5.8” x 7.87” Finish: Ash Wood Veneer Wireless Charger: 5W What's in the Box: 1 x Fuse RAD-V2 Vintage Bluetooth Speaker with FM Radio + Wireless Charger 1 x Wireless Charger 1 x User Manual

More details...