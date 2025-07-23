Greater Los Angeles Chapter of the National Hampton Alumni Chapter, Inc.

Greater Los Angeles Chapter of the National Hampton Alumni Chapter, Inc.

Greater Los Angeles Chapter of the National Hampton Alumni Association, Inc. Chapter Dues 25-26

Sponsoring Member
$100

Renews yearly on: July 2

For alumni who graduated or attended Hampton University 5+ years ago and wish to generously support the activities of the Greater Los Angeles Chapter.

General Member
$40

Renews yearly on: July 2

For alumni who graduated or attended Hampton University 5+ years ago.

Recent Graduate Member
$20

Renews yearly on: July 2

For alumni who graduated or attended Hampton University 2–4 years ago.

Emeritus Member
Free

Renews yearly on: July 2

For alumni who graduated or attended Hampton University 50+ years ago.

Associate Member
$25

Renews yearly on: July 2

For friends, parents, spouses of alumni, or anyone interested in supporting and participating in the programs or activities of the Greater Los Angeles Chapter.

