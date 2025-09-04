Greater Lycoming Habitat for Humanity's fundraising shop

Antique framed hand-colored lithograph print, “A Canopied Road,” by Wallace Nutting. Signed and titled on the matte board.





Pre-owned condition. There is discoloring on the matte board. This is estimated to have been done between 1900-1924.





The back of the frame paper is stamped Fine Arts Charles B. Jarvis 1005 H ST., N.W. Washington, D.C.





The frame measures approximately 14.5” wide x 10" (inches) high, and the print is approximately 9 3/4" x 4.5" (inches).





Price includes USPS Priority Mail shipping with tracking and insurance at a cost of approximately $25.