Greater Lycoming Habitat for Humanity's fundraising shop

Antique framed hand-colored lithograph print, “A Canopied Road,” by Wallace Nutting. Signed and titled on the matte board.
Pre-owned condition. There is discoloring on the matte board. This is estimated to have been done between 1900-1924.
The back of the frame paper is stamped Fine Arts Charles B. Jarvis 1005 H ST., N.W. Washington, D.C.
The frame measures approximately 14.5” wide x 10" (inches) high, and the print is approximately 9 3/4" x 4.5" (inches).
Price includes USPS Priority Mail shipping with tracking and insurance at a cost of approximately $25.
Antique framed hand-colored lithograph print, “By the Meadow Gate,” by Wallace Nutting. Signed and titled on the matte board.
Pre-owned condition. There is discoloring on the matte board. This is estimated to have been done between 1900-1924.
The frame measures approximately 18.5” wide x 15.5" (inches) high, and the print is approximately 9.5" x 7.5" (inches).
Price includes USPS Priority Mail shipping with tracking and insurance at a cost of approximately $25.
Antique framed hand-colored lithograph print, “A Warm Spring Day" by Wallace Nutting. Signed and titled on the matte board.
Pre-owned condition. There is discoloring on the matte board. This is estimated to have been done between 1900-1924.
The frame measures approximately 18.5” wide x 15.5" (inches) high, and the print is approximately 9.5" x 7.5" (inches).
Price includes USPS Priority Mail shipping with tracking and insurance at a cost of approximately $25.
Antique framed hand-colored lithograph print, “A Patriarch in Bloom" by Wallace Nutting. Signed and titled on the matte board.
Pre-owned condition. There is discoloring on the matte board. This is estimated to have been done between 1900-1924.
The frame measures approximately 18.5” wide x 15.5" (inches) high, and the print is approximately 9.5" x 7.5" (inches).
Price includes USPS Priority Mail shipping with tracking and insurance at a cost of approximately $25.
Antique framed hand-colored lithograph print, “Feminine Finery,” by Wallace Nutting. Signed and titled on the matte board.
Pre-owned condition. There is discoloring on the matte board. This is estimated to have been done between 1900-1924. It does appear to have mold on the matte board.
The back of the frame paper is stamped Brower's Fine Art Goods, Lexington, KY with a note "This picture is one of a large series made at the Wentworth-Gardiner House, one of the Wallace Nutting Colonial Chain of Picture Houses."
The frame measures approximately 15.5” wide x 12.5" (inches) high, and the print is approximately 6 3/4" x 5" (inches).
Price includes USPS Priority Mail shipping with tracking and insurance at a cost of approximately $25.
Two antique framed hand-colored lithograph prints, “At the Fender,” by Wallace Nutting.
Pre-owned condition. There is discoloring on the matte board. This is estimated to have been done in 1904.
The smaller frame, with the photo in color, measures approximately 9.5" wide x 8.5" (inches) high. The small print measures approximately 5" wide x 4" high
The larger frame, with the black and white photo, measures approximately 12” wide x 10" (inches) high, and the print is approximately 9 3/4" x 8" (inches).
Price includes USPS Priority Mail shipping with tracking and insurance at a cost of approximately $25.
This is an untitled water landscape print signed by Wallace Nutting.
Pre-owned condition. There is discoloring on the matte board. This is estimated to have been done in the early 1900s.
The unusual frame measures approximately 14" wide x 10.5" (inches) high. The print measures approximately 7" wide x 3 1/3" high
There is a handwritten note on the back of the frame, "To You Love, On Our 5th Anniversary, All My Love, Anne, '78"
Price includes USPS Priority Mail shipping with tracking and insurance at a cost of approximately $25.
This is an untitled water landscape print signed by Wallace Nutting.
Pre-owned condition. There is discoloring on the matte board. This is estimated to have been done in the early 1900s.
The frame measures approximately 10.5" wide x 7.5" (inches) high. The print measures approximately 6.5" wide x 3 1/3" high
Price includes USPS Priority Mail shipping with tracking and insurance at a cost of approximately $25.
This is a small, untitled water landscape framed print signed by Wallace Nutting.
Pre-owned condition. There is discoloring on the matte board. This is estimated to have been done in the early 1900s. There is a white paint mark on the top of the frame.
The frame measures approximately 7.5" wide x 5.5" (inches) high. The print measures approximately 3 1/3" wide x 2" high.
The back of the frame has a sticker marked Biber Bros. Stationers Yonkers, N.Y.
Price includes USPS Priority Mail shipping with tracking and insurance at a cost of approximately $25.
This is a framed black-and-white print titled "Less Speed, More Progress."
Pre-owned condition. There is discoloring on the matte board. Bottom left of the print has the text, "Copyright 1905 by Life Pub. Co."
The frame measures approximately 21" wide x 16.5" (inches) high. The print measures approximately12.5" wide x 9.5" high.
Price includes USPS Priority Mail shipping with tracking and insurance at a cost of approximately $25.
This is a framed print titled "Washington Monument."
Pre-owned condition. There is discoloring on the matte board. The back of the frame has information about Royal H. Carlock indicating this is a photograph hand colored in oil.
The frame measures approximately 13.5" wide x 11.5" (inches) high. The print measures approximately 10" wide x 8" high.
Price includes USPS Priority Mail shipping with tracking and insurance at a cost of approximately $25.
