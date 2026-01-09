Greater New Braunfels Home Builders Association Trade Mentorship Prog's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
$550 VALUE
Kira Pebbled Leather Satchel.
Made of cream genuine leather.
This bag is convertible.
Pebbled leather
Zipper closure
Adjustable, removable crossbody strap with 22.5" (56.5 cm) drop. Leather shoulder guard for comfort.
2 interior slit pockets, 1 zipper pocket
May be carried as a shoulder bag or crossbody
Height: 8.6" (21.5 cm); length: 10.2" (25.5 cm); depth: 6.4" (16 cm)
Fabric lining.
Gold tone metalware.
***Donated by Moore Supply San Marcos
Starting bid
Value $629
***Donated by Eric Bernal
Starting bid
This Texas Longhorns helmet has been signed by Earl Campbell. He won the Heisman Trophy as the nation's best college football player. This is a full-size helmet.
Starting bid
Value: $900
Standing Freezer + Granzines Steaks
***Donated by FBS & TA French Custom Builder
Starting bid
***$350 Value
***Donated by G Morris Homes
Starting bid
$2100 VALUE
March 12, 2026 @ 8PM
Spurs Vs. Denver Nuggets
4 Tickets
Parking Pass Included
***Donated by David Mills Cusom Homes
Starting bid
This NBA jersey has been signed by former San Antonio Spur Tony Parker. He was the point guard for the Spurs. Tony is in the NBA Hall of Fame.
Starting bid
Key features
Starting bid
This is a Houston Astros jersey signed by Roger Clemens. The jersey is an authentic MLB jersey. It is professionally framed. Winning bidder gets the photo of Clemens signing this jersey.
Starting bid
This Houston Oilers jersey is signed by Earl Campbell. Earl is in the NFL Hall of Fame. Item is professionally framed. Winning bidder gets this photo of Earl signing the jersey.
Starting bid
This Dallas Cowboys jersey is signed by the great Bob Lilly. He is in the NFL Hall of Fame. And, Bob is in the Dallas Cowboys Ring of Honor.
Starting bid
This piece is signed by Country & Western songbird Trisha Yearwood. Also featured in the photo is her hubby Garth Brooks. Item is professionally framed.
Starting bid
This item has been signed by Country & Western music legend Kenny Chesney. He was recently inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Item is professionally framed.
Starting bid
This is a set of Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl rings. There are five rings; one for each Championship victory. The set comes with this wooden display case. These rings are exact replicas of the rings given to the players.
Starting bid
This boxing glove is signed by the great Mike Tyson. Many say he is the "Baddest Man on the Planet". The glove comes with this display case.
Starting bid
This is a very unique Lonesome Dove rustic artwork. It also shows the great Cattle Trails of the 1800s. It is professionally framed.
Starting bid
This is a Texas Longhorns National Championship ring for Quarterback Vince Young. It is a replica of the actual ring.
Starting bid
He is the meanest man on the planet. This item has been signed by Keanu Reeves. You may know him by his professional name, John Wick or "Mr. Wick". Item is professionally framed.
Starting bid
This is an authentic Dooney & Bourke leather purse. It features two inside pockets with one zipped.
Starting bid
This is the perfect purse for that Cowgirl who's packing hear! It features three inside pockets with one zipped pocket. It is made of leather and rawhide. The conceal zip pocket is on the back of the purse.
Starting bid
This Men's gold dial watch is the perfect gift. It is made by watchmaker Invicta.
Starting bid
This is a multi-colored lady's necklace. It would make a perfect gift for that special lady.
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built by the students
Starting bid
built by the students of Canyon Lake middle school
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built by the students of Smithson Valley
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Built by the students
Starting bid
Starting bid
Built by the students of Churchill MS
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This acoustic guitar is signed by Pat Green.
Starting bid
Starting bid
This board was made by the high school students.
Starting bid
This board was made by the high school students.
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