Greater New Braunfels Home Builders Association Trade Mentorship Prog
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Greater New Braunfels Home Builders Association Trade Mentorship Prog

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Greater New Braunfels Home Builders Association Trade Mentorship Prog
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Greater New Braunfels Home Builders Association Trade Mentorship Prog's Silent Auction

Tory Burch Kira Bag item
Tory Burch Kira Bag
$150

Starting bid

$550 VALUE

Kira Pebbled Leather Satchel.
Made of cream genuine leather.
This bag is convertible.
Pebbled leather
Zipper closure
Adjustable, removable crossbody strap with 22.5" (56.5 cm) drop. Leather shoulder guard for comfort.
2 interior slit pockets, 1 zipper pocket
May be carried as a shoulder bag or crossbody
Height: 8.6" (21.5 cm); length: 10.2" (25.5 cm); depth: 6.4" (16 cm)
Fabric lining.
Gold tone metalware.

***Donated by Moore Supply San Marcos

Coyote Portable Grill item
Coyote Portable Grill
$250

Starting bid

Value $629

Key Features

  • 200 Square Inch Cooking Area
  • 316 Marine Grade Stainless Steel
  • Signature Grate Cooking Surface
  • Ceramic Heat Control Grid
  • One Infinity Burner – Capable of Up to 20,000 BTU’s
  • 700 Degrees F Maximum Temperature
  • Can be used with either a 20lb propane tank or a small propane canister (adapter included)

***Donated by Eric Bernal

Earl Campbell Signed Texas Helmet item
Earl Campbell Signed Texas Helmet
$500

Starting bid

This Texas Longhorns helmet has been signed by Earl Campbell. He won the Heisman Trophy as the nation's best college football player. This is a full-size helmet.

Standing Freezer w/ Steaks item
Standing Freezer w/ Steaks
$350

Starting bid

Value: $900

Standing Freezer + Granzines Steaks

***Donated by FBS & TA French Custom Builder

Skylight Calendar item
Skylight Calendar
$100

Starting bid

***$350 Value


***Donated by G Morris Homes

Spurs Tickets w/ Parking item
Spurs Tickets w/ Parking
$350

Starting bid

$2100 VALUE

March 12, 2026 @ 8PM

Spurs Vs. Denver Nuggets

4 Tickets

Parking Pass Included

***Donated by David Mills Cusom Homes

Tony Parker Signed Spurs Jersey item
Tony Parker Signed Spurs Jersey item
Tony Parker Signed Spurs Jersey
$360

Starting bid

This NBA jersey has been signed by former San Antonio Spur Tony Parker. He was the point guard for the Spurs. Tony is in the NBA Hall of Fame.

LG Styler Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Steam Closet item
LG Styler Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Steam Closet
$500

Starting bid

Key features

  • Sanitize, refresh, and deodorize hard-to-wash items with chemical-free Dual TrueSteam® Technology
  • Quickly refresh clothes and reduce wrinkles and odors in about 22 minutes with QuickRefresh™ cycle
  • 5 hangers move clothes through steam using 6 different motions for various garment types and cycles
  • Plug & Go design allows for easy installation and no additional plumbing
  • Dual Inverter HeatPump™ helps to avoid damage while refreshing clothes and drying delicates
  • EZ Fit PantsPress™ makes it easy to maintain pant creases and smooth wrinkle-prone areas
  • AutoFresh System™ continually circulates air to help reduce moisture and keep clothes fresh
  • AI Refresh and AI Dry take the guesswork out of selecting the right cycle for item to be styled
  • ***Donated by FBS Appliance & LG


Roger Clemens Signed Framed Astros Jersey item
Roger Clemens Signed Framed Astros Jersey item
Roger Clemens Signed Framed Astros Jersey
$1,000

Starting bid

This is a Houston Astros jersey signed by Roger Clemens. The jersey is an authentic MLB jersey. It is professionally framed. Winning bidder gets the photo of Clemens signing this jersey.

Earl Campbell Signed Framed Houston Oilers Jersey item
Earl Campbell Signed Framed Houston Oilers Jersey item
Earl Campbell Signed Framed Houston Oilers Jersey
$1,000

Starting bid

This Houston Oilers jersey is signed by Earl Campbell. Earl is in the NFL Hall of Fame. Item is professionally framed. Winning bidder gets this photo of Earl signing the jersey.

Bob Lilly Signed Dallas Cowboys Jersey item
Bob Lilly Signed Dallas Cowboys Jersey item
Bob Lilly Signed Dallas Cowboys Jersey
$300

Starting bid

This Dallas Cowboys jersey is signed by the great Bob Lilly. He is in the NFL Hall of Fame. And, Bob is in the Dallas Cowboys Ring of Honor.

Trisha Yearwood Signed Country Photo item
Trisha Yearwood Signed Country Photo
$300

Starting bid

This piece is signed by Country & Western songbird Trisha Yearwood. Also featured in the photo is her hubby Garth Brooks. Item is professionally framed.

Kenny Chesney Signed Country Photo item
Kenny Chesney Signed Country Photo
$300

Starting bid

This item has been signed by Country & Western music legend Kenny Chesney. He was recently inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Item is professionally framed.

Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl Ring Set item
Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl Ring Set
$270

Starting bid

This is a set of Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl rings. There are five rings; one for each Championship victory. The set comes with this wooden display case. These rings are exact replicas of the rings given to the players.

Mike Tyson Signed Boxing Glove item
Mike Tyson Signed Boxing Glove
$400

Starting bid

This boxing glove is signed by the great Mike Tyson. Many say he is the "Baddest Man on the Planet". The glove comes with this display case.

Lonesome Dove Art item
Lonesome Dove Art
$300

Starting bid

This is a very unique Lonesome Dove rustic artwork. It also shows the great Cattle Trails of the 1800s. It is professionally framed.

Vince Young Texas Ring item
Vince Young Texas Ring
$170

Starting bid

This is a Texas Longhorns National Championship ring for Quarterback Vince Young. It is a replica of the actual ring.

Keanu Reeves Signed Photo item
Keanu Reeves Signed Photo
$360

Starting bid

He is the meanest man on the planet. This item has been signed by Keanu Reeves. You may know him by his professional name, John Wick or "Mr. Wick". Item is professionally framed.

Dooney & Bourke Black Purse item
Dooney & Bourke Black Purse
$300

Starting bid

This is an authentic Dooney & Bourke leather purse. It features two inside pockets with one zipped.

Conceal & Carry Leather & Rawhide Purse item
Conceal & Carry Leather & Rawhide Purse
$170

Starting bid

This is the perfect purse for that Cowgirl who's packing hear! It features three inside pockets with one zipped pocket. It is made of leather and rawhide. The conceal zip pocket is on the back of the purse.

Men's Gold Watch item
Men's Gold Watch
$300

Starting bid

This Men's gold dial watch is the perfect gift. It is made by watchmaker Invicta.

The Cross Necklace item
The Cross Necklace
$80

Starting bid

This is a multi-colored lady's necklace. It would make a perfect gift for that special lady.

Canyon Lake HS item
Canyon Lake HS
$1

Starting bid

built by the students

Canyon Lake MS item
Canyon Lake MS
$1

Starting bid

built by the students of Canyon Lake middle school

Smithson Valley item
Smithson Valley
$1

Starting bid

built by the students of Smithson Valley

Mountain Valley item
Mountain Valley
$1

Starting bid

Built by the students

Battle of the Build item
Battle of the Build
$1

Starting bid

Churchill MS item
Churchill MS
$1

Starting bid

Built by the students of Churchill MS

Pat Green Guitar item
Pat Green Guitar
$700

Starting bid

This acoustic guitar is signed by Pat Green.

Wade Bowen Guitar item
Wade Bowen Guitar
$700

Starting bid

Black Cornhole Board item
Black Cornhole Board
$1

Starting bid

This board was made by the high school students.

Burned Cornhole Board item
Burned Cornhole Board
$1

Starting bid

This board was made by the high school students.

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