2025 Greater Princeton (NJ) Drifters Havana Day Party - A Signature Event

50 Stirling Rd

Warren, NJ 07059, USA

General admission
$175
Join us for the Havana Day Party, the signature event of the Greater Princeton Drifters! This vibrant celebration immerses attendees in the rich culture of Havana, featuring lively music, delicious cuisine, and an unforgettable atmosphere. Proceeds from the event directly support our programming and scholarship efforts, enabling us to empower and uplift the youth in our community. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to support a great cause!
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing