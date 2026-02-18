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Greater Service, Greater Bids

Royal Blue Valentino Orlando Purse item
Royal Blue Valentino Orlando Purse
$90

Starting bid

Purse

Blue by Bestie Johnson Slingback Flats item
Blue by Bestie Johnson Slingback Flats
$75

Starting bid

Flats

Size 7.5 Medium


Brahmin Medium Asher Buttercup Tote item
Brahmin Medium Asher Buttercup Tote
$275

Starting bid

Croc-embossed Tote Purse

Sam Edelman Ankle Booties item
Sam Edelman Ankle Booties
$100

Starting bid

Women's Ankle Booties

Size 7.5 Medium

Height 2.5 inches

Brahmin 3 Piece Baggage Set item
Brahmin 3 Piece Baggage Set
$500

Starting bid

Croc-trimmed Duffle Bag

Croc-trimmed Tote Bag

Croc-embossed Purse

Michael Kors Silver Glitter Pumps item
Michael Kors Silver Glitter Pumps
$90

Starting bid

Pump

Size 8.5 Medium

Height 3 inches

Brahmin Caroline Cobalt Satchel item
Brahmin Caroline Cobalt Satchel
$275

Starting bid

Croc-embossed Purse

DKNY Leather Metallic Blue Heels Mabi item
DKNY Leather Metallic Blue Heels Mabi
$85

Starting bid

Pump

Size 7.5 Medium

Height 3 inches

Sigma Gamma Rho Vintage Travel Set item
Sigma Gamma Rho Vintage Travel Set
$250

Starting bid

Duffle Bag

Purse

Makeup Case

Tote & Carry Apollo Backpack item
Tote & Carry Apollo Backpack
$150

Starting bid

Backpack in Royal Blue

Joyway 5 Piece Luggage Set item
Joyway 5 Piece Luggage Set
$175

Starting bid

5 Piece Luggage Set Expandable

Lightweight Hard Shell Suitcase(s)

Spinner Wheels

TSA Lock

Brahmin Blue Croc-Embossed Set item
Brahmin Blue Croc-Embossed Set
$275

Starting bid

Bucket Bag

Belt Bag

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