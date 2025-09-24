Greater Things Now Shop

Greater Things Sticker
$1

Waterproof vinyl sticker. Perfect for your water bottle, thermos, laptop, or any other surface where this reminder is needed!

Silicone "Faith Over Fear" Bracelet item
Silicone "Faith Over Fear" Bracelet
$1

Gray silicone wristband with "Faith Over Fear" & "Isaiah 41:10".

Faith Over Fear Long Sleeve Shirt item
Faith Over Fear Long Sleeve Shirt
$20

Black ladies long sleeve t-shirt with the "Faith Over Fear" logo.


Sizes S-3X

Purple Notebook
$5

Branded Greater Things notebook with purple leather-feel hardcover. Lined pages perfect for note taking, journaling, or reminders!

Courageous Joy Paperback Book item
Courageous Joy Paperback Book
$10

Julie McCarthy’s book is for those who are looking to grow in their faith, learn biblical truth, and face head-on the myths and misconceptions that can sap joy from their lives. Perhaps where religion has fallen short and caused some to fall away from faith, you’ll find salvation is available for all. The Lord is waiting with open arms for you to run to Him and receive His amazing grace!

  • Do you yearn for more hope and joy in your life?
  • Are you at a loss for how to overcome negativity in the world?
  • Are the troubles of this world weighing heavy on your heart?
  • How can one have a closer relationship with God?
  • What does it mean to abide in God?
  • Where does hope come from?
  • How does one create more joy in life?
  • How do we draw near to God?
  • What are suggested prayers?
  • Why do we need courage?
  • Can I be forgiven for my sins?
  • How can one find peace in every day?
  • What does it mean to walk by faith, not by sight?
Courageous Joy Hardcover Book item
Courageous Joy Hardcover Book
$15

Color A Verse Booklet item
Color A Verse Booklet
$8

This Color-A-Verse workbook will become a childhood keepsake children will have fun learning a scripture verse while coloring some of God's adorable creations. Values such as 'kindness', 'patience' and 'truth' are virtues, which when taught at a young age, provide a firm foundation for a lifetime.

Candy bar
$2
