Greater Things Now Women's Conference: Sponsors

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About this event
As a diamond sponsor, your organization will receive website and four social media logo recognition pre and post event. Day of event, your organization will have a conference program ad, verbal, video slide, and food areas recognition. Organizational information is available to also be placed in participant swag bags and lastly, this sponsorship includes 6 conference tickets to use as desired.
As a platinum sponsor, your organization will receive website and three social media logo recognition pre and post event. Day of event, your organization will have a conference program ad, verbal and video slide recognition. Organizational information is available to also be placed in participant swag bags and lastly, this sponsorship includes 4 conference tickets to use as desired.
As a gold sponsor, your organization will receive website and three social media logo recognition pre and post event. Day of event, your organization will have a conference program ad, verbal and video slide recognition. Organizational information is available to also be placed in participant swag bags and lastly, this sponsorship includes 3 conference tickets to use as desired.
As a silver sponsor, your organization will receive website and two social media logo recognition pre and post event. Day of event, your organization will have a conference program ad, verbal and video slide recognition. Organizational information is available to also be placed in participant swag bags and lastly, this sponsorship includes 2 conference tickets to use as desired.
As a bronze sponsor, your organization will receive website and two social media logo recognition pre and post event. Day of event, your organization will have a conference program ad, and video slide recognition. Lastly, this sponsorship includes 2 conference tickets to use as desired.
As a Mission Partner, your organization will receive website and a social media logo recognition pre and post event. Day of event, your organization will have a conference program ad, verbal and video slide recognition.
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