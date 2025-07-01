Greater Warren Youngstown Urban League 95th Anniversary Gala

Elevate your experience with our Premium Entry, unlocking exclusive access and VIP amenities. Enjoy early entry from 4:30-6 PM, an open bar for 3 hours, complimentary premium cigar, and a special performance by a surprise guest artist. Early entry and premium This exclusive access enhances "The Empowering Thread," a celebration of 95 years of tailored legacy and leadership for the Greater Warren Youngstown Urban League. Your support directly benefits our vital programs, including our homeless shelter, homeless youth program, and reentry program, empowering individuals and strengthening our community.