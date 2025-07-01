Greater Warren-youngstown Urban League Inc



Greater Warren Youngstown Urban League 95th Anniversary Gala

5555 Youngstown Warren Rd

Niles, OH 44446, USA

General Admission
$75

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.

VIP Admission
$125

Elevate your experience with our Premium Entry, unlocking exclusive access and VIP amenities. Enjoy early entry from 4:30-6 PM, an open bar for 3 hours, complimentary premium cigar, and a special performance by a surprise guest artist. Early entry and premium This exclusive access enhances "The Empowering Thread," a celebration of 95 years of tailored legacy and leadership for the Greater Warren Youngstown Urban League. Your support directly benefits our vital programs, including our homeless shelter, homeless youth program, and reentry program, empowering individuals and strengthening our community.

Table
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

10 Tickets to Event

VIP Table
$1,250
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

10 VIP Tickets, Premium table for event.

VIP Table & Half Page AD
$1,350
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

VIP Entry for up to 10 Guest, Ticket to Event and plus an half page ad.

Premier Sponsor
$50,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets
  • Presentation of a Legacy Award during the Gala program
  • Placement of the “Presented by” logo on all promotional materials and digital screens
  • Logo featured prominently on the front cover of the program booklet
  • Twenty VIP Gala tickets, including early access, open bar, and cigars
  • Four complimentary tickets to every WYUL event from through all 2026
  • Name/logo displayed on our yearly designed organazation shirt
  • Recognition in opening remarks, across all social media platforms, in press releases, on the WYUL website, and in the 2025 Annual Report
  • Invitation to an exclusive donor reception
Gold Sponsor
$25,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets
  • Acknowledgment from the stage during the Gala
  • A full-page advertisement in the program booklet
  • Twenty VIP Gala tickets
  • Logo placement on select signage and Gala screens
  • Recognition on social media platforms, the event page, and in the Annual Report
  • Name/logo displayed on our yearly designed organization shirt
  • Two complimentary tickets to all WYUL events through 2026
Silver Sponsor
$15,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
  • A full-page advertisement in the program booklet
  • Ten VIP Gala tickets
  • Recognition on event signage and Gala video screens
  • Acknowledgment on the website, social media platforms, and in the Annual Report
  • Inclusion of the name and logo on this year's organizational T-shirt
Champion Of Change
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

A full-page advertisement in the Gala program booklet Ten VIP Gala tickets with early access and cigar lounge privileges Recognition on Gala signage and video screens Logo placement on WYUL organizational T-shirts Acknowledgment on our website, social media platforms, and in the Annual Report Verbal recognition during the Gala program Two complimentary tickets to all WYUL events through 2025

Community Partner
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
  • Full page ad in program booklet
  • 5 VIP Gala Tickets
  • Name listed in program and on Gala signage
  • Acknowledgment in post-event thank-you campaign
Friend Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets


  • Mention of the name in remarks and prominent display of name/logo on all displays during the concert
  • Full page ad in the program
  • Small Name/Logo on the back of all staff shirts
  • 2 VIP Tickets to Gala
Supporter Sponsor
$500
  • Mention of the name in remarks and prominent display of name/logo on all displays during the concert
  • Full page ad in the program
  • One VIP Ticket
Full page Ad.
$150

This if for a full page ad purchase only.

Digital Ad
$75

This is for a half page ad purchase only.

