Greater Warren Youngstown Urban League 95th Anniversary Gala

Niles, OH 44446, USA
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
Elevate your experience with our Premium Entry, unlocking exclusive access and VIP amenities. Enjoy early entry from 4:30-6 PM, an open bar for 3 hours, complimentary premium cigar, and a special performance by a surprise guest artist. Early entry and premium This exclusive access enhances "The Empowering Thread," a celebration of 95 years of tailored legacy and leadership for the Greater Warren Youngstown Urban League. Your support directly benefits our vital programs, including our homeless shelter, homeless youth program, and reentry program, empowering individuals and strengthening our community.
10 Tickets to Event
10 VIP Tickets, Premium table for event.
VIP Entry for up to 10 Guest, Ticket to Event and plus an half page ad.
A full-page advertisement in the Gala program booklet Ten VIP Gala tickets with early access and cigar lounge privileges Recognition on Gala signage and video screens Logo placement on WYUL organizational T-shirts Acknowledgment on our website, social media platforms, and in the Annual Report Verbal recognition during the Gala program Two complimentary tickets to all WYUL events through 2025
This if for a full page ad purchase only.
This is for a half page ad purchase only.
