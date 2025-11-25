Greathouse/Shryock Birthday Marquee

One custom birthday message displayed on the Greathouse/Shryock school marquee for one full school week (Monday–Friday).

Messages must be submitted at least one week in advance (by Friday for the upcoming week). All messages are reviewed before posting.





Message space is limited. All marquee messages must fit within 36 characters and follow this format:

Happy __ Birthday, [Student Name]

Date or a short “Love, ___” may fit depending on length.