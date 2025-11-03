Greek School Of Plato Ltd

Hosted by

Greek School Of Plato Ltd

About this event

Greek School of Plato - Spread the Joy "Packing Party"

670 92nd St

Brooklyn, NY 11228, USA

Student Sign ups (4th grade and up)
Free

Students 4th grade and older can attend without a parent/caregiver. A letter for community service hours will be provided upon request.

Parent/caregiver Sign ups
Free

Parents/caregivers are welcome to come and help out.

Student sign ups (3rd grade and under)
Free

Students in the 3rd grade and younger are welcome to attend with a parent/caregiver. A letter for community service hours will be provided upon request.

Alumni sign ups
Free

Calling all Plato graduates interested in volunteering. A letter for community service hours will be provided upon request.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!