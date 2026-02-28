About this event
This fee includes a reserved area for tent(s), meat choices provided by both sides of 1911.
Vendor fee for the 2026 NPHC Memphis Metro Greek Week Cook-Out
This will include the meats for the competition.
Baptist Memorial Hospital
If you are a member of an NPHC Memphis Metro Chapter, this does not apply to you. This is for Greek members outside of Memphis or those not affiliated with any chapter in Memphis.
This fee includes 12 wristbands.
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