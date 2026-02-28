NPHC MEMPHIS METROPOLITAN

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NPHC MEMPHIS METROPOLITAN

About this event

Greek Week

1141 S Barksdale St

Memphis, TN 38114, USA

Memphis Metro NPHC Chapter Tent Reservation
$100

This fee includes a reserved area for tent(s), meat choices provided by both sides of 1911.

Cook-Out Vendor Fee
$100

Vendor fee for the 2026 NPHC Memphis Metro Greek Week Cook-Out

Battle of the Grills - Griller Participation
$250

This will include the meats for the competition.

Stroll Off Step Competition
$25
NPHC Founders Day Sponsorships
$1,000

Baptist Memorial Hospital

Non-Memphis Chapter Greek Members
$10

If you are a member of an NPHC Memphis Metro Chapter, this does not apply to you. This is for Greek members outside of Memphis or those not affiliated with any chapter in Memphis.

Individual / Non NPHC Memphis Metro Tent Fee
$125

This fee includes 12 wristbands.

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