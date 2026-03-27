Greely Girls Lacrosse Boosters

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Greely Girls Lacrosse Boosters

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Greely Girls Lacrosse Shop

Greely Blaze Hunting for Gold T-Shirt item
Greely Blaze Hunting for Gold T-Shirt item
Greely Blaze Hunting for Gold T-Shirt item
Greely Blaze Hunting for Gold T-Shirt
$28

Get your blaze orange 'Hunting for Gold' shirt and show your support for the winningest state championship high school in Maine history.


Choose your style at checkout:
✔️ Classic “Greely” design
✔️ OR customize with your favorite Greely sport


🔥 Dri-fit blaze orange short-sleeve t-shirt


The back features “Hunting for Gold” with the Greely logo — perfect for neon games and showing your Ranger pride.

Originally adopted to help players spot their families in crowded stadiums, neon gear became a signature “loud” tradition for Boston College lacrosse. With the Spring 2026 season, Greely is launching its own neon identity.


#neonout #onthehuntforgold


Preorder Only
📅 Orders close April 10

After the preorder window closes, you’ll receive an email confirming your assigned pickup time.


📍 Pickup will take place at the high school during April vacation.


All proceeds benefit Greely Girls Lacrosse.


Thank you for your support! 🧡

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