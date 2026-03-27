Greely Girls Lacrosse Shop

About this shop
Get your blaze orange 'Hunting for Gold' shirt and show your support for the winningest state championship high school in Maine history.
Choose your style at checkout:
✔️ Classic “Greely” design
✔️ OR customize with your favorite Greely sport
🔥 Dri-fit blaze orange short-sleeve t-shirt
The back features “Hunting for Gold” with the Greely logo — perfect for neon games and showing your Ranger pride.
Originally adopted to help players spot their families in crowded stadiums, neon gear became a signature “loud” tradition for Boston College lacrosse. With the Spring 2026 season, Greely is launching its own neon identity.
#neonout #onthehuntforgold
Preorder Only
📅 Orders close April 10
After the preorder window closes, you’ll receive an email confirming your assigned pickup time.
📍 Pickup will take place at the high school during April vacation.
All proceeds benefit Greely Girls Lacrosse.
Thank you for your support! 🧡
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!