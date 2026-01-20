Greely Nordic Boosters

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Greely Nordic Boosters

About this raffle

Greely Nordic Raffle 2026

One chance of winning
$20

Chilton Portland Bench in White Oak. $1395 value.

Our designs are rooted in historical New England forms and reimagined with a modern sensibility. Each piece is intended to be a functional and timeless addition to your home and is designed to last for generations.

https://www.chiltons.com/pages/about

Six chances of Winning
$100

Chilton Portland Bench in White Oak. $1395 value.

Our designs are rooted in historical New England forms and reimagined with a modern sensibility. Each piece is intended to be a functional and timeless addition to your home and is designed to last for generations.

https://www.chiltons.com/pages/about

13 chances of winning
$200

Chilton Portland Bench in White Oak. $1395 value.

Our designs are rooted in historical New England forms and reimagined with a modern sensibility. Each piece is intended to be a functional and timeless addition to your home and is designed to last for generations.

https://www.chiltons.com/pages/about

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