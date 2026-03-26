Green Adventure Project School's Silent Auction

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Escape to the breathtaking island of St. John in the U.S. Virgin Islands with a one-week stay in a private Airbnb. Relax on world-renowned beaches, explore lush national parks, and enjoy crystal-clear waters in this tropical paradise.
Value: $3,538
View AirBnB listing: https://bit.ly/3OAL0uG
Travel not included. Dates and details to be arranged with donor.
Donated by: The Lewandowski Family
Starting bid
Give your child an unforgettable summer experience with one week of day camp at Triple C Camp. Known for its exciting outdoor activities, caring staff, and positive community, Triple C offers campers the chance to build confidence, make friends, and create lasting memories.
A fantastic opportunity for families looking for an enriching and fun-filled summer week. Dates available: June 1-5, June 29-July 3, August 3-7.
Value: $480
Donated by: Triple C Camp
Starting bid
Includes one reserved parking space plus four tickets to the Foxfield Fall Races on Sunday, October 4. Gather your friends and enjoy one of Charlottesville’s most iconic events.
Value:$215
The Foxfield Races are a historic, annual steeplechase horse racing event featuring multiple jump races, high-fashion tailgating, and family-friendly activities.
Donated by: Foxfield Races
Starting bid
Enjoy a hands-on glassblowing ornament workshop for four people. Learn from a professional glassblower and leave with custom creations and unforgettable memories.
Milk Glass Blowing is a mobile glassblowing studio founded to make glass art accessible through hand-on workshops.
Value: $200
www.instagram.com/milkglassblowing/
Donated by: Milk Glass Blowing
Starting bid
Have you ever wanted to try blacksmithing?
This $200 credit to the Virginia Institute of Blacksmithing invites you into the world of fire, metal, and craftsmanship. Learn from skilled instructors and walk away with both new skills and something you’ve created with your own hands. Value: $200
Donated By: The Virginia Institute of Blacksmithing
Starting bid
Enjoy four tickets to any regular season University of Virginia home football game with lower-level reserved seats in several sections behind the South End Zone of Scott Stadium.
Estimated Value: $120-$180
Donated by: Virginia Athletics
Starting bid
Add a touch of sparkle with two beautiful jewelry pieces from renowned fashion, lifestyle, and jewelry brand, Kendra Scott, known for their use of high-quality materials and signature designs. This package comes with the pictured earrings and necklace, each valued at $55.
Value: $110
Mini Ellie Silver Stud Earrings in Ivory Mother-of-Pearl
https://www.kendrascott.com/jewelry/earrings/mini-ellie-silver-stud-earrings-in-ivory-mother-of-pearl/196088658407.html?srsltid=AfmBOornUwxYYWSfFd-yDwPVYvNu019_-RbcxW3oyqMYO6Cvp4zVKR_p
Mini Elisa Silver Satellite Short Pendant Necklace in Ivory Mother-of-Pearl
https://www.kendrascott.com/jewelry/necklaces/mini-elisa-silver-satellite-short-pendant-necklace-in-ivory-mother-of-pearl/196088654478.html
Donated by: Kendra Scott
Starting bid
The Ting Pavilion is a premier outdoor live performance venue located on the east end of the historic Downtown Mall. Receive two tickets to any Starr Hill Presents Ting Pavilion show in 2026. Enjoy an unforgettable evening of live entertainment in the heart of Charlottesville.
Value: $120
Donated by: Ting Pavilion
Starting bid
Enjoy five beloved local spots with this restaurant package featuring $50 gift cards to Three Notch’d Craft Kitchen & Brewery, Marie Bette Café and Bakery, Lampo, Brazos Tacos, and the Nook.
Value: $250
Donated by: Premium Service Brands (Three Notch'd, Marie Bette, Lampo, & Brazos Tocos) and Julianne Allen (The Nook).
Starting bid
Turn an ordinary evening into a taco party. This winning bidder will enjoy a Zen Eats Om Taco dinner for four featuring fresh, flavorful, vegetarian tacos that are satisfyingly simple and seriously delicious.
Perfect for a family dinner, a fun night with friends, or when you just want someone else to handle the cooking.
Gather your people. Bring your appetite. Let Zen Eats bring the Om Tacos!
Value: $150
Donated by: Alex Mae
Starting bid
Enjoy a delicious meal at Oakhart Social, known for its creative, wood-fired, and farm-to-table small plates, seasonal ingredients, and a lively atmosphere. Offering an eclectic menu, inventive cocktails, and a rustic-industrial vibe, it is perfect for a date night or special dinner out.
Value: $50
Donated by: The Clore Family
Starting bid
Enjoy flavorful "build-your-own", health-conscious bowls, wraps, and pita pockets made from fresh, additive-free ingredients at Mezeh Mediterranean Grill.
Value: $100
Donated by: André Luck
Starting bid
Enjoy a hearty meal at Outback Steakhouse with steaks, chicken, ribs, seafood, and their signature Bloomin' Onion.
Value: $100
Donated by: André Luck
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a meal at Mockingbird, a popular, employee-owned restaurant that serves elevated Southern comfort food with a focus on local ingredients in a refined yet relaxed atmosphere.
Value: $50
Donated by: The Mockingbird
Starting bid
This Fast Food Restaurant Gift Card Bundle includes an $90 Panera Bread gift card and two free entrée vouchers and one free chips & queso voucher from Chipotle Mexican Grill.
Value: $115
Panera Bread is a fast-casual restaurant chain known for bakery-cafe staples, including soups, salads, sandwiches, and bakery items.
Chipotle Mexican Grill is a popular fast-casual restaurant chain specializing in customizable burritos, bowls, tacos, and salads.
Donated by: André Luck (Panera) and Chipotle (Chipotle)
Starting bid
Enjoy a fun night out with two movie tickets plus two food & beverage vouchers. Everything you need for an easy and memorable date night.
This package includes two movie tickets, $10 off of food purchases, and $10 off of popcorn purchases.
Alamo Drafthouse is a cinema chain renowned for its "dine-in theater" concept, with curated food and cocktails served directly to your movie seat.
Value: $64.
https://drafthouse.com/charlottesville?srsltid=AfmBOop-Cg8MxiX6Y4iU-NuGKbEo_NsHweaupiF-Yr5Q8YhKf8fNN33c
Donated by: Alamo Drafthouse
Starting bid
Put your teamwork and puzzle-solving skills to the test at Cville Escape Room, a family-owned, live-action escape room venue that offers themed, immersive puzzle rooms. Groups have 60 minutes to solve puzzles, find clues, and complete a mission.
Value: $30
https://www.cvilleescaperoom.com/
Donated by: Cville Escape Room
Starting bid
The Scrappy Elephant is a creative reuse center and studio that sells donated art and craft materials to prevent waste from going to landfills. Receive a reusable bag plus a special certificate to fill it with free used craft supplies at Scrappy Elephant.
Estimated Value: $20-25
Donated by: Scrappy Elephant
Starting bid
Rock Revolution is a modern indoor bouldering and climbing gym featuring roughly 4,000 square feet of climbing terrain and 16-foot bouldering walls.
This package includes four day passes, a chalk bag, climbing tape, a climbing holds brush, and Rock Revolution stickers. Great for beginners or experienced climbers looking for a fun day out.
Estimated Value: $120-$160
Donated by: Rock Revolution
Starting bid
Rocky Top is a dedicated indoor bouldering gym operating as a friendly, community-focused space featuring 13-foot bouldering walls. Enjoy four climbing passes for an exciting day of fitness and fun.
Value: $72
Donated by: Rocky Top
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