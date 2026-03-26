Green Adventure Project School's Silent Auction

Escape to the breathtaking island of St. John in the U.S. Virgin Islands with a one-week stay in a private Airbnb. Relax on world-renowned beaches, explore lush national parks, and enjoy crystal-clear waters in this tropical paradise.

Value: $3,538

View AirBnB listing: https://bit.ly/3OAL0uG



Travel not included. Dates and details to be arranged with donor.





Donated by: The Lewandowski Family