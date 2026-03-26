Hosted by

Green Adventure Project School Inc.

About this event

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Green Adventure Project School's Silent Auction

Week at Air BnB in St. John item
Week at Air BnB in St. John
$1,000

Starting bid

Escape to the breathtaking island of St. John in the U.S. Virgin Islands with a one-week stay in a private Airbnb. Relax on world-renowned beaches, explore lush national parks, and enjoy crystal-clear waters in this tropical paradise.

Value: $3,538

View AirBnB listing: https://bit.ly/3OAL0uG


Travel not included. Dates and details to be arranged with donor.


Donated by: The Lewandowski Family

One Week of Summer Camp from Triple C Camp item
One Week of Summer Camp from Triple C Camp
$180

Starting bid

Give your child an unforgettable summer experience with one week of day camp at Triple C Camp. Known for its exciting outdoor activities, caring staff, and positive community, Triple C offers campers the chance to build confidence, make friends, and create lasting memories.

A fantastic opportunity for families looking for an enriching and fun-filled summer week. Dates available: June 1-5, June 29-July 3, August 3-7.

Value: $480


Donated by: Triple C Camp

Foxfield Fall Races Tickets and Reserved Space item
Foxfield Fall Races Tickets and Reserved Space
$90

Starting bid

Includes one reserved parking space plus four tickets to the Foxfield Fall Races on Sunday, October 4. Gather your friends and enjoy one of Charlottesville’s most iconic events.

Value:$215


The Foxfield Races are a historic, annual steeplechase horse racing event featuring multiple jump races, high-fashion tailgating, and family-friendly activities.


Donated by: Foxfield Races

Glassblowing Ornament Workshop item
Glassblowing Ornament Workshop
$80

Starting bid

Enjoy a hands-on glassblowing ornament workshop for four people. Learn from a professional glassblower and leave with custom creations and unforgettable memories.

Milk Glass Blowing is a mobile glassblowing studio founded to make glass art accessible through hand-on workshops.

Value: $200


www.instagram.com/milkglassblowing/


Donated by: Milk Glass Blowing

Virginia Institute of Blacksmithing $200 class voucher item
Virginia Institute of Blacksmithing $200 class voucher
$80

Starting bid

Have you ever wanted to try blacksmithing?
This $200 credit to the Virginia Institute of Blacksmithing invites you into the world of fire, metal, and craftsmanship. Learn from skilled instructors and walk away with both new skills and something you’ve created with your own hands. Value: $200


Donated By: The Virginia Institute of Blacksmithing

UVA Football Game- 4 tickets item
UVA Football Game- 4 tickets
$60

Starting bid

Enjoy four tickets to any regular season University of Virginia home football game with lower-level reserved seats in several sections behind the South End Zone of Scott Stadium.

Estimated Value: $120-$180


Donated by: Virginia Athletics

Kendra Scott Jewelry item
Kendra Scott Jewelry
$45

Starting bid

Add a touch of sparkle with two beautiful jewelry pieces from renowned fashion, lifestyle, and jewelry brand, Kendra Scott, known for their use of high-quality materials and signature designs. This package comes with the pictured earrings and necklace, each valued at $55.

Value: $110


Mini Ellie Silver Stud Earrings in Ivory Mother-of-Pearl

https://www.kendrascott.com/jewelry/earrings/mini-ellie-silver-stud-earrings-in-ivory-mother-of-pearl/196088658407.html?srsltid=AfmBOornUwxYYWSfFd-yDwPVYvNu019_-RbcxW3oyqMYO6Cvp4zVKR_p


Mini Elisa Silver Satellite Short Pendant Necklace in Ivory Mother-of-Pearl

https://www.kendrascott.com/jewelry/necklaces/mini-elisa-silver-satellite-short-pendant-necklace-in-ivory-mother-of-pearl/196088654478.html


Donated by: Kendra Scott

Ting Pavilion Concert Tickets item
Ting Pavilion Concert Tickets
$50

Starting bid

The Ting Pavilion is a premier outdoor live performance venue located on the east end of the historic Downtown Mall. Receive two tickets to any Starr Hill Presents Ting Pavilion show in 2026. Enjoy an unforgettable evening of live entertainment in the heart of Charlottesville.

Value: $120


Donated by: Ting Pavilion

Local Restaurant Gift Card Bundle item
Local Restaurant Gift Card Bundle
$110

Starting bid

Enjoy five beloved local spots with this restaurant package featuring $50 gift cards to Three Notch’d Craft Kitchen & Brewery, Marie Bette Café and Bakery, Lampo, Brazos Tacos, and the Nook.

Value: $250


Donated by: Premium Service Brands (Three Notch'd, Marie Bette, Lampo, & Brazos Tocos) and Julianne Allen (The Nook).

Om Taco Night with Zen Eats item
Om Taco Night with Zen Eats
$60

Starting bid

Turn an ordinary evening into a taco party. This winning bidder will enjoy a Zen Eats Om Taco dinner for four featuring fresh, flavorful, vegetarian tacos that are satisfyingly simple and seriously delicious.

Perfect for a family dinner, a fun night with friends, or when you just want someone else to handle the cooking.

Gather your people. Bring your appetite. Let Zen Eats bring the Om Tacos! 

Value: $150


Donated by: Alex Mae

Oakhart Social Gift Card item
Oakhart Social Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy a delicious meal at Oakhart Social, known for its creative, wood-fired, and farm-to-table small plates, seasonal ingredients, and a lively atmosphere. Offering an eclectic menu, inventive cocktails, and a rustic-industrial vibe, it is perfect for a date night or special dinner out.

Value: $50


Donated by: The Clore Family

Mezeh Gift Card item
Mezeh Gift Card
$40

Starting bid

Enjoy flavorful "build-your-own", health-conscious bowls, wraps, and pita pockets made from fresh, additive-free ingredients at Mezeh Mediterranean Grill.

Value: $100


Donated by: André Luck

Outback Steakhouse Gift Card item
Outback Steakhouse Gift Card
$40

Starting bid

Enjoy a hearty meal at Outback Steakhouse with steaks, chicken, ribs, seafood, and their signature Bloomin' Onion.

Value: $100


Donated by: André Luck

Mockingbird Gift Card item
Mockingbird Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

Treat yourself to a meal at Mockingbird, a popular, employee-owned restaurant that serves elevated Southern comfort food with a focus on local ingredients in a refined yet relaxed atmosphere.

Value: $50


Donated by: The Mockingbird

Fast Food Restaurant Gift Card Bundle item
Fast Food Restaurant Gift Card Bundle
$45

Starting bid

This Fast Food Restaurant Gift Card Bundle includes an $90 Panera Bread gift card and two free entrée vouchers and one free chips & queso voucher from Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Value: $115


Panera Bread is a fast-casual restaurant chain known for bakery-cafe staples, including soups, salads, sandwiches, and bakery items.

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a popular fast-casual restaurant chain specializing in customizable burritos, bowls, tacos, and salads.


Donated by: André Luck (Panera) and Chipotle (Chipotle)

Alamo Drafthouse Date Night Package item
Alamo Drafthouse Date Night Package
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy a fun night out with two movie tickets plus two food & beverage vouchers. Everything you need for an easy and memorable date night.

This package includes two movie tickets, $10 off of food purchases, and $10 off of popcorn purchases.

Alamo Drafthouse is a cinema chain renowned for its "dine-in theater" concept, with curated food and cocktails served directly to your movie seat.

Value: $64.


https://drafthouse.com/charlottesville?srsltid=AfmBOop-Cg8MxiX6Y4iU-NuGKbEo_NsHweaupiF-Yr5Q8YhKf8fNN33c


Donated by: Alamo Drafthouse

Cville Escape Room Gift Card item
Cville Escape Room Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

Put your teamwork and puzzle-solving skills to the test at Cville Escape Room, a family-owned, live-action escape room venue that offers themed, immersive puzzle rooms. Groups have 60 minutes to solve puzzles, find clues, and complete a mission.

Value: $30


https://www.cvilleescaperoom.com/


Donated by: Cville Escape Room

Scrappy Elephant Bag and Fill Experience item
Scrappy Elephant Bag and Fill Experience
$10

Starting bid

The Scrappy Elephant is a creative reuse center and studio that sells donated art and craft materials to prevent waste from going to landfills. Receive a reusable bag plus a special certificate to fill it with free used craft supplies at Scrappy Elephant.

Estimated Value: $20-25


Donated by: Scrappy Elephant

Rock Revolution Climbing Passes, Gear, and Merch item
Rock Revolution Climbing Passes, Gear, and Merch
$70

Starting bid

Rock Revolution is a modern indoor bouldering and climbing gym featuring roughly 4,000 square feet of climbing terrain and 16-foot bouldering walls.

This package includes four day passes, a chalk bag, climbing tape, a climbing holds brush, and Rock Revolution stickers. Great for beginners or experienced climbers looking for a fun day out.

Estimated Value: $120-$160


Donated by: Rock Revolution

Rocky Top Climbing Passes item
Rocky Top Climbing Passes
$30

Starting bid

Rocky Top is a dedicated indoor bouldering gym operating as a friendly, community-focused space featuring 13-foot bouldering walls. Enjoy four climbing passes for an exciting day of fitness and fun.

Value: $72


Donated by: Rocky Top

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