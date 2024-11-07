Green and White Life Membership

All other Upper levels of Life Membership:
$1000 - $5000 (one-time payment or installments over a
two year period with a minimum yearly payment of $500) See
Membership Chair or National Treasurer for details.
BENEFITS:
Life Membership Card and Certificate
Life Membership Lapel Pin
Alumni Car Decal
Alumni eNewsletter
Alumni Portfolio
Alumni Bookmark
10% discount at the MVSU bookstore
plus a MVSUNAA LIFE Medallion
*Note: At checkout choose "OTHER" if you don't wish to donate to Zeffy.
