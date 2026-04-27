GREEN - CCA's 2nd Annual Silent Auction

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South Padre Island Air B&B - 7 night stay at Destination Constellation Beach House (www.VRBO.com/1307966) Sleeps up to 14, includes heated pool and hot tub. Package also includes: 5 hour professional guided fishing trip for 2 & Tandem Parasail trip for 2. Trip available from September 7, 2026, through March 7, 2027. Blackout dates include November 25th - 28th & December 22nd - January 2nd. Travel not included. Diamond Painting Coasters - Palm Trees (8) Sea Turtles (8) Donated by: Gerald & Kathy Magee, SPI Fish On, SPI Excursions & Brianna Iske
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Queen hybrid pillow top coil medium mattress (12" thick). Includes 10 year warranty for "dipping." High-density for maximum comfort without body impressions, natural chemical free fire barrier, circular knit cover, and edge support with steel reinforcement on the sides. Donated by: Mattress by Appointment of Cedar Rapids
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POINT Scale Indicator - DS Base option to be used with livestock or row crop systems. Donated by: Scale-Tec
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Quarter of Local Iowa Beef – Freezer Ready
Share with your family approximately 100–120 lbs of locally raised Iowa beef - and a freezer to store it! This package includes a family-ready variety of cuts, featuring a large supply of ground beef, plus steaks and roasts—perfect for everyday meals. Local. Practical. High-quality. A great way to stock up while supporting the school! Ground beef: 1.5 lb pacages (65), 1 lb packages (15); Roasts: beef sirloin tip (1), round (3); Stew Meat: 1 lb packages (2); Ribeye Steaks (4); Sirloin Steaks (6); Soup Bone (1); New York Strips (4). Note: Item value was modified from $1,500 to $1,670 due to freezer being added to the package. Donated by: Jon & Michelle Lee
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24' x 52" Intex Ultra XTR above ground pool w/ Intex 5x3000 sand filter & pump - 14,481 gallon pool with 3,000 GPH pump with sand filter (16") Donated by: Jon & Amanda Donahue
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My Pillow 10" mattress in a box - Queen size. Donated by: Bill Fye
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3 nights in Waterfront Condo on Table Rock Lake in Kimberling City, Missouri. Beautiful Lake view right outside your TWO private decks. Close to Silver Dollar City, Dogwood Canyon Park, Table Rock Lake Dam, and Branson. Available in September or October. Donated by: Joe & Cindy Golding
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36" x 36" original acrylic painting on deep canvas. Donated by Marti Dvorski at MAD Art
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Hot air balloon ride for two in beautiful Galena, IL at Galena on the Fly. $500 Eagle Ridge gift card. Donated by: Galena on the Fly and Jeremy & Brooke Higgins
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Sig Sauer P365 Rose Comp with a Sig Sauer Romeo Optic (Rose Edition) - like new. Also includes the Special Edition Vaultek Lifepod safe, Rose Fanny Pak and Rose Belt with Holster. Must be 21 to purchase. Donated by: Jeremy & Brooke Higgins
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Prepare surface and apply Eclipse Plus Refined Petroleum Resin Emulsion Sealcoat for up to 3,000 sq ft. Donated by: Bob Vertz at Asphalt Restoration Solutions
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Ladies 14 kt white gold 16" necklace with 0.27 carat round diamond pendant. Diamond of G/H color and Si1/Si2 clarity. $50 Biaggi's gift card. Donated by: Siebke Hoyt Jewelers & Biaggi's
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34" diameter, 24" high; custom fire/burn pit crafted from A36 carbon steel. Made to withstand very high heat. Donated by: Conveyor Engineering & Manufacturing and the Sanford Family
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EVH 5150III 2 x 12-inch 60-watt Extension Cabinet - Ivory - AMP NOT INCLUDED
Nail that classic Van Halen tone with the EVH 5150 III 2 x 12" straight cabinet! Loaded with dual 12" Celestion G12H speakers, this cab is sure to rock your world. Made from sturdy birch plywood, the 5150 III 2 x 12" cabinet will last for years. You'll love the built-in head-mounting mechanism for your 5150 III 50-watt head. This 2 x 12" cab's smaller size makes it perfect for smaller club gigs and practicing. Don't let cramped accommodations keep you from massive tone - get the EVH 5150 III 2 x 12" cabinet to go with your EVH 5150 II 50-watt head today!
Donated by: Dave Paris at Wall of Sound Productions
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Custom family photography session to include 10 high resolution photos. Donated by: Lisa Lewis at Envisage Photography
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SigSauer P938 - Micro-compact 9mm pistol for easy concealment; metal construction & excellent accuracy. Comes in locked case with 99 rounds of ammunition. Must be 21 to purchase. Donated by: Deron & Terese Jurgensen
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Jetson Bolt X Electric Ride-ON. Effortless and exciting electric riding – no pedaling required. Streamlined, storable, and portable. Donated by: Anonymous
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4 3-day bouncer passes; must be used within 3 days of first use. Ken Ham Daily - 365 Musings, Inspirations, Answers. Donated by: Ark Encounter/Creation Museum & Anne Mellor
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$500 discount on a retractable awning order from Awnings of Iowa in Marion. Discount on retractable awning ordered by August 31, 2026. Donated by Rick & Anne Mellor at Awnings of Iowa
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Includes a $500 gift certificate to Ramsey Repair in Cedar Rapids. Donated by: Ramsey Repair
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Includes a $500 gift certificate to Ramsey Repair in Cedar Rapids. Donated by: Ramsey Repair
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4 hours space rental for a corporate or private event at Sandlot Sports CR. Includes 4 shirts in your choice of sizing. Donated by: Sandlot Sports CR
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Handmade 48"x22.5" custom raised planter with Calvary Christian Academy logo plate detail on each end. Includes a $200 gift card from Theisen's and a discount at checkout (mention Calvary Christian Academy Silent Auction) and 4-pack of 10-gallon grow bags. Donated by Sean & Lacey Sanford, Theisen's and Alex & Sarah Robertson
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Plan a local vacation in the Amana Colonies with free one night stay at the Hotel Millwright ($250 value), including an additional $50 gift certificate good for food or lodging, $50 gift card at the Ronneburg Restaurant, 2 sausages from the Amana Meat Market, Amana Meat Market $20 gift certificate, 1lb coffee and mug, Amana Colonies $25 gift certificate, The Chocolate House $10 gift certificate, and Caramel delight popcorn. Donated by: Joe & Kris Miller, Amana Meat Shop, Amana General Store, Hotel Millwright.
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Portable massage table. Includes face cradle and carrying case. Donated by Steve & Tess Oglesby
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Women's purple Hoka running shoes (size as needed), and 3 consecutive massage sessions (new customers only and must be used within one year). Donated by: Brown Shoe Fit Co & Anna Daman
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Campfire - 5-person tent, portable gas grill, 30 qt cooler, children's sleeping bag, adult sleeping bag, marshmallow sticks, hammock, lantern, portable fan, waterproof camping lamp, s'mores ingredients, s'mores kits (2), Amelia Bedelia Goes Camping book, 2 $25 Hy-Vee gift cards. Donated by: Mrs. Kent's 1st Grade Class
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Batch Bicycles 24" Lifestyle Bike - Orchid
Frame: 6061 Alloy, Fork: 1-1/8" rigid hi-tensile steel, Wheels: 24", Rims: Double-wall Alloy, Hubs: Steel 32H, Spokes: 14g Stainless, Axles: QR, F/R, Tires: 24 x 1.95". Donated by: NorthTowne Cycling & Fitness
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Beautiful 70" x 70" Christmas quilt with so many lovely Christmas themed prints. Olive backing. Donated by: Michele Morris
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10-week membership at either location; participant is responsible to pay $50 equipment fee. Donated by: Farrell's
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10-week membership at either location; participant is responsible to pay $50 equipment fee. Donated by: Farrell's
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EF ECOFLOW Solar Generator RIVER 3 with 60W Solar Panel, 245Wh Portable Power Station LFP Battery, 300W Up to 600W AC Output, <20 MS UPS, 1Hr Fast Charging Power Station. Donated by: SolQ
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Free entrance for Sandlot Sports CR's 84week sand volleyball league. Includes 4 shirts in the size of your choice. Donated by: Sandlot Sports CR
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Kobalt screwdriver set, Bucket Boss bucket liner, Fleet Farm bucket, Power Care gloves, Klein Tools multi-bit screwdriver, Slyde King flashlight, Johnson beam level, crescent wrench, Performax wrench set, Masterforce drywall joint knife, Fiskars hatchet, Masterforce utility knife, tool bench nylon cable ties, Ormadus hammer, Zircon stud sensor, Komelon 25 ft tape measure, Duct tape, PVC electrical tape, Drywall screws, wood screws. Donated by: Mr. Salow's 4th Grade Class
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8" self adhesive reactive targets (6), 12" self adhesive reactive targets (5), L Cedar Valley Outfitters short sleeve t-shirt, fast flip 3" blade drop point pocketknife, Nebo pocket flashlight, single mag holster, dual mag holster (2), gun holster (2), NRA backpack/range bag, 9mm Luger 115 grain FMJ brass case center fire ammunition cartrigages (500). Donated by: Craig Madigan
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Date Night Basket - Kit Kat, Reese's, Hershey Kisses, Peanut Butter M&Ms, Skinny Dipped Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Covered Almonds, Skinny Pop, Milano Strawberry with Chocolate cookies, brownie mix (4), blanket, 200 date idea jar, Free Babysitting coupon from certified babysitter, Taboo! Game, couples devotional, 2 Beekman 1802 candles (2), glass candle stick holders (2), ceramic mugs (2), ceramic tea pot, 2 lbs Iowa Coffee Roasters Chocolate Raspberry coffee, $15 Cold Stone gift card, $10 Hy-Vee gift card, $100 Mix gift card. Donated by: Mr. Rutledge's 7th Grade Class
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Spring floral arrangement with gift cards: $25 Salsa Guy, $25 Tropical Smoothie Café, $20 Scooters, $15 Starbucks, $30 Hy-Vee, $25 Kava House in Swisher, $15 Dunkin, $10 Hobby Lobby, $50 Morning Story, $15 Burger King, $20 Cold Stone, $20 Aldi, $50 Various Restaurants. Donated by: Mrs. Nelson's 2nd Grade Class
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