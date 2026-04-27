Calvary Christian Academy Inc
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Calvary Christian Academy Inc

About this event

Sales closed

GREEN - CCA's 2nd Annual Silent Auction

Pick-up location

5245 Northland Ave NE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402, USA

Family Reunion on South Padre - Value $4,890 item
Family Reunion on South Padre - Value $4,890 item
Family Reunion on South Padre - Value $4,890
$2,500

Starting bid

South Padre Island Air B&B - 7 night stay at Destination Constellation Beach House (www.VRBO.com/1307966) Sleeps up to 14, includes heated pool and hot tub. Package also includes: 5 hour professional guided fishing trip for 2 & Tandem Parasail trip for 2. Trip available from September 7, 2026, through March 7, 2027. Blackout dates include November 25th - 28th & December 22nd - January 2nd. Travel not included. Diamond Painting Coasters - Palm Trees (8) Sea Turtles (8) Donated by: Gerald & Kathy Magee, SPI Fish On, SPI Excursions & Brianna Iske

Eternal Plush Medium Queen Mattress - Value $1,999 item
Eternal Plush Medium Queen Mattress - Value $1,999
$400

Starting bid

Queen hybrid pillow top coil medium mattress (12" thick). Includes 10 year warranty for "dipping." High-density for maximum comfort without body impressions, natural chemical free fire barrier, circular knit cover, and edge support with steel reinforcement on the sides. Donated by: Mattress by Appointment of Cedar Rapids

POINT Scale Indicator - Value $1,595 item
POINT Scale Indicator - Value $1,595 item
POINT Scale Indicator - Value $1,595 item
POINT Scale Indicator - Value $1,595
$350

Starting bid

POINT Scale Indicator - DS Base option to be used with livestock or row crop systems. Donated by: Scale-Tec

1/4 Grass Fed Beef with Freezer - Value $1,670 item
1/4 Grass Fed Beef with Freezer - Value $1,670
$750

Starting bid

Quarter of Local Iowa Beef – Freezer Ready

Share with your family approximately 100–120 lbs of locally raised Iowa beef - and a freezer to store it! This package includes a family-ready variety of cuts, featuring a large supply of ground beef, plus steaks and roasts—perfect for everyday meals. Local. Practical. High-quality. A great way to stock up while supporting the school! Ground beef: 1.5 lb pacages (65), 1 lb packages (15); Roasts: beef sirloin tip (1), round (3); Stew Meat: 1 lb packages (2); Ribeye Steaks (4); Sirloin Steaks (6); Soup Bone (1); New York Strips (4). Note: Item value was modified from $1,500 to $1,670 due to freezer being added to the package. Donated by: Jon & Michelle Lee

Above Ground Pool - Value 1,500 item
Above Ground Pool - Value 1,500 item
Above Ground Pool - Value 1,500
$375

Starting bid

24' x 52" Intex Ultra XTR above ground pool w/ Intex 5x3000 sand filter & pump - 14,481 gallon pool with 3,000 GPH pump with sand filter (16") Donated by: Jon & Amanda Donahue

My Pillow Queen Mattress - Value $ 1,500 item
My Pillow Queen Mattress - Value $ 1,500 item
My Pillow Queen Mattress - Value $ 1,500 item
My Pillow Queen Mattress - Value $ 1,500
$400

Starting bid

My Pillow 10" mattress in a box - Queen size. Donated by: Bill Fye

Condo on Table Rock Lake (3 Nights) - Value $1,350 item
Condo on Table Rock Lake (3 Nights) - Value $1,350 item
Condo on Table Rock Lake (3 Nights) - Value $1,350
$700

Starting bid

3 nights in Waterfront Condo on Table Rock Lake in Kimberling City, Missouri. Beautiful Lake view right outside your TWO private decks. Close to Silver Dollar City, Dogwood Canyon Park, Table Rock Lake Dam, and Branson. Available in September or October. Donated by: Joe & Cindy Golding

"Him" Original Painting - Value $1,200 item
"Him" Original Painting - Value $1,200
$500

Starting bid

36" x 36" original acrylic painting on deep canvas. Donated by Marti Dvorski at MAD Art

Galena Getaway - Value $1,020 item
Galena Getaway - Value $1,020 item
Galena Getaway - Value $1,020 item
Galena Getaway - Value $1,020
$500

Starting bid

Hot air balloon ride for two in beautiful Galena, IL at Galena on the Fly. $500 Eagle Ridge gift card. Donated by: Galena on the Fly and Jeremy & Brooke Higgins

SigSauer P365 Rose Edition - Value $1,000 item
SigSauer P365 Rose Edition - Value $1,000 item
SigSauer P365 Rose Edition - Value $1,000 item
SigSauer P365 Rose Edition - Value $1,000
$600

Starting bid

Sig Sauer P365 Rose Comp with a Sig Sauer Romeo Optic (Rose Edition) - like new. Also includes the Special Edition Vaultek Lifepod safe, Rose Fanny Pak and Rose Belt with Holster. Must be 21 to purchase. Donated by: Jeremy & Brooke Higgins

Asphalt Driveway Seal Coat - Value $1,000 item
Asphalt Driveway Seal Coat - Value $1,000 item
Asphalt Driveway Seal Coat - Value $1,000
$500

Starting bid

Prepare surface and apply Eclipse Plus Refined Petroleum Resin Emulsion Sealcoat for up to 3,000 sq ft. Donated by: Bob Vertz at Asphalt Restoration Solutions

Best Mother's Day Ever - Value $845 item
Best Mother's Day Ever - Value $845 item
Best Mother's Day Ever - Value $845
$450

Starting bid

Ladies 14 kt white gold 16" necklace with 0.27 carat round diamond pendant. Diamond of G/H color and Si1/Si2 clarity. $50 Biaggi's gift card. Donated by: Siebke Hoyt Jewelers & Biaggi's

Calvary Academy Steel Fire Pit - Value $750 item
Calvary Academy Steel Fire Pit - Value $750 item
Calvary Academy Steel Fire Pit - Value $750 item
Calvary Academy Steel Fire Pit - Value $750
$450

Starting bid

34" diameter, 24" high; custom fire/burn pit crafted from A36 carbon steel. Made to withstand very high heat. Donated by: Conveyor Engineering & Manufacturing and the Sanford Family

Eddie Van Halen Amp Cabinet - Value $600 item
Eddie Van Halen Amp Cabinet - Value $600 item
Eddie Van Halen Amp Cabinet - Value $600 item
Eddie Van Halen Amp Cabinet - Value $600
$225

Starting bid

EVH 5150III 2 x 12-inch 60-watt Extension Cabinet - Ivory - AMP NOT INCLUDED


Nail that classic Van Halen tone with the EVH 5150 III 2 x 12" straight cabinet! Loaded with dual 12" Celestion G12H speakers, this cab is sure to rock your world. Made from sturdy birch plywood, the 5150 III 2 x 12" cabinet will last for years. You'll love the built-in head-mounting mechanism for your 5150 III 50-watt head. This 2 x 12" cab's smaller size makes it perfect for smaller club gigs and practicing. Don't let cramped accommodations keep you from massive tone - get the EVH 5150 III 2 x 12" cabinet to go with your EVH 5150 II 50-watt head today!


Donated by: Dave Paris at Wall of Sound Productions

10 Image Family Photography Session - Value $550 item
10 Image Family Photography Session - Value $550 item
10 Image Family Photography Session - Value $550
$275

Starting bid

Custom family photography session to include 10 high resolution photos. Donated by: Lisa Lewis at Envisage Photography

SigSauer P938 - Value $550 item
SigSauer P938 - Value $550 item
SigSauer P938 - Value $550 item
SigSauer P938 - Value $550
$300

Starting bid

SigSauer P938 - Micro-compact 9mm pistol for easy concealment; metal construction & excellent accuracy. Comes in locked case with 99 rounds of ammunition. Must be 21 to purchase. Donated by: Deron & Terese Jurgensen

BoltX Ebike - Value $550 item
BoltX Ebike - Value $550 item
BoltX Ebike - Value $550 item
BoltX Ebike - Value $550
$150

Starting bid

Jetson Bolt X Electric Ride-ON. Effortless and exciting electric riding – no pedaling required. Streamlined, storable, and portable. Donated by: Anonymous

Ark Encounter Getaway - Value $528 item
Ark Encounter Getaway - Value $528
$250

Starting bid

4 3-day bouncer passes; must be used within 3 days of first use. Ken Ham Daily - 365 Musings, Inspirations, Answers. Donated by: Ark Encounter/Creation Museum & Anne Mellor

Discount on Electronic Retractable Awning - Value $500 item
Discount on Electronic Retractable Awning - Value $500 item
Discount on Electronic Retractable Awning - Value $500
$125

Starting bid

$500 discount on a retractable awning order from Awnings of Iowa in Marion. Discount on retractable awning ordered by August 31, 2026. Donated by Rick & Anne Mellor at Awnings of Iowa

Ramsey Repair Gift Certificate #1 - Value $500 item
Ramsey Repair Gift Certificate #1 - Value $500
$250

Starting bid

Includes a $500 gift certificate to Ramsey Repair in Cedar Rapids. Donated by: Ramsey Repair

Ramsey Repair Gift Certificate #2 - Value $500 item
Ramsey Repair Gift Certificate #2 - Value $500
$250

Starting bid

Includes a $500 gift certificate to Ramsey Repair in Cedar Rapids. Donated by: Ramsey Repair

Sandlot Sports Volleyball Court Rental & Shirts - Value $500 item
Sandlot Sports Volleyball Court Rental & Shirts - Value $500
$125

Starting bid

4 hours space rental for a corporate or private event at Sandlot Sports CR. Includes 4 shirts in your choice of sizing. Donated by: Sandlot Sports CR

Grow Your Garden - Value $468 item
Grow Your Garden - Value $468 item
Grow Your Garden - Value $468 item
Grow Your Garden - Value $468
$235

Starting bid

Handmade 48"x22.5" custom raised planter with Calvary Christian Academy logo plate detail on each end. Includes a $200 gift card from Theisen's and a discount at checkout (mention Calvary Christian Academy Silent Auction) and 4-pack of 10-gallon grow bags. Donated by Sean & Lacey Sanford, Theisen's and Alex & Sarah Robertson

Amana Colonies Stay & Gift Basket - Value $457 item
Amana Colonies Stay & Gift Basket - Value $457 item
Amana Colonies Stay & Gift Basket - Value $457
$225

Starting bid

Plan a local vacation in the Amana Colonies with free one night stay at the Hotel Millwright ($250 value), including an additional $50 gift certificate good for food or lodging, $50 gift card at the Ronneburg Restaurant, 2 sausages from the Amana Meat Market, Amana Meat Market $20 gift certificate, 1lb coffee and mug, Amana Colonies $25 gift certificate, The Chocolate House $10 gift certificate, and Caramel delight popcorn. Donated by: Joe & Kris Miller, Amana Meat Shop, Amana General Store, Hotel Millwright.

Portable Massage Table - Value $450 item
Portable Massage Table - Value $450 item
Portable Massage Table - Value $450
$125

Starting bid

Portable massage table. Includes face cradle and carrying case. Donated by Steve & Tess Oglesby

Mom's Wellness Bundle - Value $435 item
Mom's Wellness Bundle - Value $435
$220

Starting bid

Women's purple Hoka running shoes (size as needed), and 3 consecutive massage sessions (new customers only and must be used within one year). Donated by: Brown Shoe Fit Co & Anna Daman

Campfire Classic Comforts - Value $430 item
Campfire Classic Comforts - Value $430
$215

Starting bid

Campfire - 5-person tent, portable gas grill, 30 qt cooler, children's sleeping bag, adult sleeping bag, marshmallow sticks, hammock, lantern, portable fan, waterproof camping lamp, s'mores ingredients, s'mores kits (2), Amelia Bedelia Goes Camping book, 2 $25 Hy-Vee gift cards. Donated by: Mrs. Kent's 1st Grade Class

Youth 5-Speed Bike - Value $420 item
Youth 5-Speed Bike - Value $420 item
Youth 5-Speed Bike - Value $420
$220

Starting bid

Batch Bicycles 24" Lifestyle Bike - Orchid

Frame: 6061 Alloy, Fork: 1-1/8" rigid hi-tensile steel, Wheels: 24", Rims: Double-wall Alloy, Hubs: Steel 32H, Spokes: 14g Stainless, Axles: QR, F/R, Tires: 24 x 1.95". Donated by: NorthTowne Cycling & Fitness

Christmas Quilt - Value $400 item
Christmas Quilt - Value $400
$125

Starting bid

Beautiful 70" x 70" Christmas quilt with so many lovely Christmas themed prints. Olive backing. Donated by: Michele Morris

Farrell's Membership #1 - Value $399 item
Farrell's Membership #1 - Value $399
$200

Starting bid

10-week membership at either location; participant is responsible to pay $50 equipment fee. Donated by: Farrell's

Farrell's Membership #2 - Value $399 item
Farrell's Membership #2 - Value $399
$200

Starting bid

10-week membership at either location; participant is responsible to pay $50 equipment fee. Donated by: Farrell's

Solar Generator - Value $378 item
Solar Generator - Value $378 item
Solar Generator - Value $378 item
Solar Generator - Value $378
$200

Starting bid

EF ECOFLOW Solar Generator RIVER 3 with 60W Solar Panel, 245Wh Portable Power Station LFP Battery, 300W Up to 600W AC Output, <20 MS UPS, 1Hr Fast Charging Power Station. Donated by: SolQ

Free Sand Volleyball Team League Entry & Shirts - Value $362 item
Free Sand Volleyball Team League Entry & Shirts - Value $362
$80

Starting bid

Free entrance for Sandlot Sports CR's 84week sand volleyball league. Includes 4 shirts in the size of your choice. Donated by: Sandlot Sports CR

Tool Time - Value $ 350 item
Tool Time - Value $ 350
$175

Starting bid

Kobalt screwdriver set, Bucket Boss bucket liner, Fleet Farm bucket, Power Care gloves, Klein Tools multi-bit screwdriver, Slyde King flashlight, Johnson beam level, crescent wrench, Performax wrench set, Masterforce drywall joint knife, Fiskars hatchet, Masterforce utility knife, tool bench nylon cable ties, Ormadus hammer, Zircon stud sensor, Komelon 25 ft tape measure, Duct tape, PVC electrical tape, Drywall screws, wood screws. Donated by: Mr. Salow's 4th Grade Class

2nd Amendment Backpack - Value $330 item
2nd Amendment Backpack - Value $330
$170

Starting bid

8" self adhesive reactive targets (6), 12" self adhesive reactive targets (5), L Cedar Valley Outfitters short sleeve t-shirt, fast flip 3" blade drop point pocketknife, Nebo pocket flashlight, single mag holster, dual mag holster (2), gun holster (2), NRA backpack/range bag, 9mm Luger 115 grain FMJ brass case center fire ammunition cartrigages (500). Donated by: Craig Madigan

Date Night - Value $330 item
Date Night - Value $330
$170

Starting bid

Date Night Basket - Kit Kat, Reese's, Hershey Kisses, Peanut Butter M&Ms, Skinny Dipped Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Covered Almonds, Skinny Pop, Milano Strawberry with Chocolate cookies, brownie mix (4), blanket, 200 date idea jar, Free Babysitting coupon from certified babysitter, Taboo! Game, couples devotional, 2 Beekman 1802 candles (2), glass candle stick holders (2), ceramic mugs (2), ceramic tea pot, 2 lbs Iowa Coffee Roasters Chocolate Raspberry coffee, $15 Cold Stone gift card, $10 Hy-Vee gift card, $100 Mix gift card. Donated by: Mr. Rutledge's 7th Grade Class

Gift Card Garden - Value $320 item
Gift Card Garden - Value $320 item
Gift Card Garden - Value $320
$160

Starting bid

Spring floral arrangement with gift cards: $25 Salsa Guy, $25 Tropical Smoothie Café, $20 Scooters, $15 Starbucks, $30 Hy-Vee, $25 Kava House in Swisher, $15 Dunkin, $10 Hobby Lobby, $50 Morning Story, $15 Burger King, $20 Cold Stone, $20 Aldi, $50 Various Restaurants. Donated by: Mrs. Nelson's 2nd Grade Class

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