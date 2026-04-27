GREEN - CCA's 2nd Annual Silent Auction

EVH 5150III 2 x 12-inch 60-watt Extension Cabinet - Ivory - AMP NOT INCLUDED





Nail that classic Van Halen tone with the EVH 5150 III 2 x 12" straight cabinet! Loaded with dual 12" Celestion G12H speakers, this cab is sure to rock your world. Made from sturdy birch plywood, the 5150 III 2 x 12" cabinet will last for years. You'll love the built-in head-mounting mechanism for your 5150 III 50-watt head. This 2 x 12" cab's smaller size makes it perfect for smaller club gigs and practicing. Don't let cramped accommodations keep you from massive tone - get the EVH 5150 III 2 x 12" cabinet to go with your EVH 5150 II 50-watt head today!





Donated by: Dave Paris at Wall of Sound Productions