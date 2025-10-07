Green Chile Fiesta

Hosted by
About this event
Breakfast Burritos — stuffed with eggs, potatoes, cheese, and our famous green chile!
Bean & Cheese Burritos — filled with our famous green chile!
Take the Heat Home!
Pints of Homemade Green Chile available for purchase!
Perfect for freezing, sharing, or adding to your favorite meals later!
Take the Heat Home!
Quarts of Homemade Green Chile available for purchase!
Perfect for freezing, sharing, or adding to your favorite meals later!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!