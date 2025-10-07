Hosted by

Mount Calvary Apostolic Church Of The Faith In The Lord Jesus Christ

About this event

Green Chile Fiesta

7797 N Raleigh St

Westminster, CO 80030, USA

Burritos
$5

Breakfast Burritos — stuffed with eggs, potatoes, cheese, and our famous green chile!


Bean & Cheese Burritos — filled with our famous green chile!

Pint of Green Chile
$10

Take the Heat Home!

Pints of Homemade Green Chile available for purchase!

Perfect for freezing, sharing, or adding to your favorite meals later!

Quart of Green Chile
$15

Take the Heat Home!

Quarts of Homemade Green Chile available for purchase!

Perfect for freezing, sharing, or adding to your favorite meals later!

Add a donation for Mount Calvary Apostolic Church Of The Faith In The Lord Jesus Christ

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!