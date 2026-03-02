Clovr Cares Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Clovr Cares Foundation Inc

About this event

Green CLOVR Golf Tournament

6700 N National Dr

Parkville, MO 64152, USA

Gold Sponsor
$15,000

Includes 2 teams of Four

Prime course placement table set up with signage

Name and logo recognition on all signage and online

promotions

Swag bag insert item

4 Post Tournament Tickets

Silver Sponosr
$10,500

One team of four

Tent, table or activation presence at the post-tournament event.

Name and logo recognition on all signage and online promotions

Swag bag insert item

2 Post Tournament Tickets

Bronze Sponsor
$9,000

One team of four

Tent, table or activation presence at registration at clubhouse

during breakfast.

Name and logo recognition on all signage and online promotions

Swag bag insert item

2 Post Tournament Tickets

Beverage Cart
$6,000

Be the moving billboard of the tournament and

everyone’s favorite sight all day!

CIGAR CART SPONSOR $6,000

One team of four

Name and logo recognition on beverage cart

Name and logo on all signage and online promotions

Swag bag insert item

Cigar Cart Sponsor
$6,000

One team of four

Name and logo recognition on cigar cart

Name and logo on all signage and online promotions

Swag bag insert item

Hole Sponsor
$5,000

Includes 1 team of Four

Hole presence with table setup and signage

Name and logo recognition on all signage and online

promotions

Swag bag insert item

Range Sponsor
$3,500

Tent, table or activation presence on the driving range with

Veteran’s Community Project.

Name and logo recognition on all signage and online promotions

Swag bag insert item

Spectator Pass
$200

Don’t want to play but still want to join the fun? Come hang out!

Ticket includes lunch, post tournament dinner and drinks.

Cart not included

Post Tournament
$100

Unable to attend but still want to join us for post tournament

celebration?

Ticket includes post tournament dinner and drinks.

Add a donation for Clovr Cares Foundation Inc

$

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