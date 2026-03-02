Green CLOVR Golf Tournament

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About this event
Includes 2 teams of Four
Prime course placement table set up with signage
Name and logo recognition on all signage and online
promotions
Swag bag insert item
4 Post Tournament Tickets
One team of four
Tent, table or activation presence at the post-tournament event.
Name and logo recognition on all signage and online promotions
Swag bag insert item
2 Post Tournament Tickets
One team of four
Tent, table or activation presence at registration at clubhouse
during breakfast.
Name and logo recognition on all signage and online promotions
Swag bag insert item
2 Post Tournament Tickets
Be the moving billboard of the tournament and
everyone’s favorite sight all day!
CIGAR CART SPONSOR $6,000
One team of four
Name and logo recognition on beverage cart
Name and logo on all signage and online promotions
Swag bag insert item
One team of four
Name and logo recognition on cigar cart
Name and logo on all signage and online promotions
Swag bag insert item
Includes 1 team of Four
Hole presence with table setup and signage
Name and logo recognition on all signage and online
promotions
Swag bag insert item
Tent, table or activation presence on the driving range with
Veteran’s Community Project.
Name and logo recognition on all signage and online promotions
Swag bag insert item
Don’t want to play but still want to join the fun? Come hang out!
Ticket includes lunch, post tournament dinner and drinks.
Cart not included
Unable to attend but still want to join us for post tournament
celebration?
Ticket includes post tournament dinner and drinks.
$
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