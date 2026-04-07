Green Curtain Roadshow Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Valued at $30
Lin Snow, Illustrated Poster Print, 11x14in
Lin Snow is a full time artist living in Maine finding inspiration in the retro, folk, and nature. Eco-mindedness is at the center of her practice often using second hand or recycled materials in her work.
Pollinators features nine of the most common bees and wasps that can be found in North America. The pollinators are proportioned based on their sizes in real life and are depicted with careful clarity revealing their uniqueness and personal beauty.
Starting bid
Valued at $75
Sarah Hyland, Colored Pencil and Graphite on Paper, 11x14in
Sarah is an artist and illustrator living and working in Maine. She is most inspired by the nature and wildlife in her backyard.
Fall leaves is a depiction of the vibrancy and color that Maple leaves achieved in New England in the fall.
Starting bid
Valued at $200
Danielle Wolf, Gouache on Paper, 5x7in
Danielle is a Maine based illustrator, crafter, print and pattern designer. She is inspired by the world around her, documenting flora and fauna found both on her travels and in her backyard.
Bird Painting is a depiction of a catbird bird on a solid brown background.
Starting bid
Valued at $100
Rachael Murphy, Wood Block Print on Paper, 5x5in
Rachael is a wood block printer based in Maine. She explores human impact and interaction with the natural world, looking at invasive species, human structures like bridges and dams, and most recently experimenting with found tree rounds.
Loon is a wood block print of a loon, showing its distinctive patterning in Rachael's stylized depiction of water.
Starting bid
Valued at $100
Sarah Hager, Dried Botanicals on a Wire Frame, 24in
Sarah is a floral designer based out of Maine. She loves the tactility of working with botanicals hands on. Sarah designs floral arrangements for weddings and events as well as seasonal botanical wreaths.
The Floral Wreath is a 3/4 wreath of dried botanical flowers and grasses.
Starting bid
Valued at $85
Jennifer Schmitt, Gel Plate Monotype on Paper, 5x7in
Jennifer is a multi media artist living and working out of South Portland, Maine. She is inspired by movement, striving to understand the contrasts of power and nature in her work.
Leaf Print is a is a black and white imprinted leaf on a colorful and abstract back ground. As the branch curves the leaves overlap with each other and with the color blocked shapes of the background creating the illusion of a leaf blowing in the wind.
Starting bid
Valued at $184
Brooke Reinhold Richard, Oil on Canvas, 6x8in
Brooke is a painter currently based out of her studio at Running With Scissors in Portland, Maine. She is inspired by urban, suburban, and natural landscapes around her.
Green Landscape was created during a nature immersed residency on Brier Island, Nova Scotia. Depicting a soft field and trees with a body of water behind it.
Starting bid
Valued at $250
Pat Corrigan, Acrylic on Museum Board, 5x8in
Pat is an illustrator, painter, and sign maker based out of Portland, Maine. He is inspired by nature and its natural patterns, seeking out moments of whimsy and humor in his work.
Dog with Hat is a painting depicting a black lab poking its head out of barrel, wearing the barrel lid and a box as a hat. The dog and barrel are large in proportion to the stairs, door, and skull behind it suggesting the dog and barrel are larger than life, using the flat dimensionality of the painting to distort the viewer's perspective.
Starting bid
Valued at $100
Zoe Keller, Painting Print on Matte Paper, 18x18in
Zoe Keller uses graphite and digital media to create large-scale, meticulously rendered visual narratives. Placing a special focus on at-risk species and wildlands, Keller weaves drawings that explore the interconnectedness of fragile, vanishing ecosystems.
St. John Ponds is a painting depicting a Moose striding through the eponymous ponds, large, diverse, and intact enough to be considered and exemplary Streamshore Ecosystem.
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