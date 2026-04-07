Green Curtain Roadshow Silent Auction

Valued at $30

Lin Snow, Illustrated Poster Print, 11x14in





Lin Snow is a full time artist living in Maine finding inspiration in the retro, folk, and nature. Eco-mindedness is at the center of her practice often using second hand or recycled materials in her work.

Pollinators features nine of the most common bees and wasps that can be found in North America. The pollinators are proportioned based on their sizes in real life and are depicted with careful clarity revealing their uniqueness and personal beauty.