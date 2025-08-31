Green Gables Holiday Greenery Sale 2025

1501 S Harbor City Blvd

Melbourne, FL 32901, USA

28" Wreath-Mixed Evergreens item
28" Wreath-Mixed Evergreens
$42

An aromatic combination of Noble fir, berried juniper and incense cedar. Touches of color are provided by red faux holly berries. A red Vevet water repellent bow is included for easy attaching.

22" Wreath-Mixed Evergreens item
22" Wreath-Mixed Evergreens
$30

An aromatic combination of Noble fir, berried juniper and incense cedar. Touches of color are provided by red faux holly berries. A red Velvet water repellent bow is included for easy attaching.

Tabletop Centerpiece item
Tabletop Centerpiece
$25

Cedar, Noble fir, pine and berried juniper arranged in an oasis block and bowl for your table. Snowy white cones and red faux holly berries included for custom arrangement. Also includes traditional taper candle holder. Size is approximately 12" diameter.

Noble Fir Door Swag item
Noble Fir Door Swag
$30

This item is the perfect alternative to a wreath. Includes 1 set of snow dusted cones and a red bow. Approximately 30" x 19".

