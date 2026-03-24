Motown Salutes for Vets

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About this event
SPECIAL DISCOUNTED VIP RATE if you purchase a table! Your Supreme Table includes seats for you and seven (7) guests. All will enjoy a Red Carpet Photo Meet & Greet with The Supremes, a cocktail reception, an exclusive silent auction, impactful program with dinner and a LIVE performance from the Multi-Platinum Supremes!
One (1) VIP ticket to enjoy a Supremely amazing evening! INCLUDES Red Carpet Photo Meet & Greet with The Supremes for VIP ticket holder only!
One (1) ticket to enjoy a Supremely amazing evening!
Recognized as Official Dinner Sponsor. Includes One (1) reserved prime location table and access to Red Carpet VIP Meet & Greet with The Supremes following their live performance. Company promoted on prime custom signage, in official program and all online campaigns.
Recognized as the Official VIP Meet & Greet Sponsor. Includes One (1) reserved prime location table and access to Red Carpet VIP Meet & Greet with The Supremes following their live performance. Company promoted on custom signage, in official program and all online campaigns.
Recognized as the Official Entertainment Sponsor. Company promoted on custom signage, in official program and all online campaigns.
Recognized as an Official Reception Sponsor. Company promoted on custom signage, in official program and all online campaigns.
Recognized as an Official Bar & Auction Sponsor. Company promoted on custom signage, in official program and all online campaigns.
Recognized as an Official SWAG Sponsor. Company promoted in official program and all online campaigns.
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