Life Force Green Energy Homes Inc

Hosted by

Life Force Green Energy Homes Inc

About this event

Motown Salutes for Vets

7965 E Cavasson Blvd

Scottsdale, AZ 85255, USA

VIP Supreme Table of 8
$2,600
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

SPECIAL DISCOUNTED VIP RATE if you purchase a table! Your Supreme Table includes seats for you and seven (7) guests. All will enjoy a Red Carpet Photo Meet & Greet with The Supremes, a cocktail reception, an exclusive silent auction, impactful program with dinner and a LIVE performance from the Multi-Platinum Supremes!

EARLY BIRD VIP Ticket
$350

One (1) VIP ticket to enjoy a Supremely amazing evening! INCLUDES Red Carpet Photo Meet & Greet with The Supremes for VIP ticket holder only!

GA Ticket
$250

One (1) ticket to enjoy a Supremely amazing evening!

Supreme Title Sponsor
$25,000

Recognized as Official Dinner Sponsor. Includes One (1) reserved prime location table and access to Red Carpet VIP Meet & Greet with The Supremes following their live performance. Company promoted on prime custom signage, in official program and all online campaigns.

Baby Love Sponsor
$10,000

Recognized as the Official VIP Meet & Greet Sponsor. Includes One (1) reserved prime location table and access to Red Carpet VIP Meet & Greet with The Supremes following their live performance. Company promoted on custom signage, in official program and all online campaigns.

You Keep Me Hanging On Sponsor
$7,500

Recognized as the Official Entertainment Sponsor. Company promoted on custom signage, in official program and all online campaigns.

Stop! In the Name of Love Sponsor
$5,000

Recognized as an Official Reception Sponsor. Company promoted on custom signage, in official program and all online campaigns.

You Can't Hurry Love Sponsor
$1,000

Recognized as an Official Bar & Auction Sponsor. Company promoted on custom signage, in official program and all online campaigns.

Motown Sponsor
$500

Recognized as an Official SWAG Sponsor. Company promoted in official program and all online campaigns.

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