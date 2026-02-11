The Hedera Foundation, Inc.

Hosted by

The Hedera Foundation, Inc.

About this event

Green In The Spring: A Blooms and Brims Affair

Flat Creek Country Club

100 Flat Creek Rd, Peachtree City, GA 30269, USA

Foundation President's Table - #23
$800
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Reserved table for Hedera Foundation President.

Hedera Past Presidents Table - #24
$100

Reserved table for past Foundation presidents. One individual ticket at the reserved table. Maximum of two tickets per purchase.

Phi Pi Omega President's Table - #22
$800
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Reserved table for PPO president.

Phi Pi Omega Charter Member Table - #18
$100

Reserved table for PPO charter members. One individual ticket at the reserved table. Maximum of two tickets per purchase.

Phi Pi Omega 50-Year Member Table - #17
$100

Reserved table seating for PPO 50-year members. One individual ticket at the reserved table. Maximum of two tickets per purchase.

VIP Table Seating
$960
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Reserved seating at a premium table location, close to all of the action. Includes preferred parking, priority food service, and one complimentary raffle ticket for the purchaser. Each table holds 8 guests. Maximum of one table per purchase. Include the Hedera member name(s) that should receive fundraising credit.

Premium Individual Seating
$100

Reserved seating upstairs. Your Seating, Your Way!

Select your individual seat at a table of your choosing. One ticket required per guest. Maximum of four tickets per purchase.

Highboy Table Seating - #26-29
$200
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Reserved highboy table for two. Includes two tickets.

General Lounge Seating
$85

Downstairs club lounge with open seating. One ticket required per guest. Maximum of four tickets per purchase.

Corporate Partners and Event Sponsors - #16
Free

Complimentary ticket for partners and/or sponsors based on pledged amount

Add a donation for The Hedera Foundation, Inc.

$

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