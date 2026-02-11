Green In The Spring: A Blooms and Brims Affair

Hosted by
About this event
100 Flat Creek Rd, Peachtree City, GA 30269, USA
Reserved table for Hedera Foundation President.
Reserved table for past Foundation presidents. One individual ticket at the reserved table. Maximum of two tickets per purchase.
Reserved table for PPO president.
Reserved table for PPO charter members. One individual ticket at the reserved table. Maximum of two tickets per purchase.
Reserved table seating for PPO 50-year members. One individual ticket at the reserved table. Maximum of two tickets per purchase.
Reserved seating at a premium table location, close to all of the action. Includes preferred parking, priority food service, and one complimentary raffle ticket for the purchaser. Each table holds 8 guests. Maximum of one table per purchase. Include the Hedera member name(s) that should receive fundraising credit.
Reserved seating upstairs. Your Seating, Your Way!
Select your individual seat at a table of your choosing. One ticket required per guest. Maximum of four tickets per purchase.
Reserved highboy table for two. Includes two tickets.
Downstairs club lounge with open seating. One ticket required per guest. Maximum of four tickets per purchase.
Complimentary ticket for partners and/or sponsors based on pledged amount
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!