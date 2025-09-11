Poughkeepsie Farm Project

Offered by

Poughkeepsie Farm Project

About this shop

Green Jobs Intern Mercadito

Shirt
$15

Repurposed shirt. Designed, bleached, printed, and patched by Green Jobs Youth Interns. All Proceeds go to educational programming.

Shirt
$16

Repurposed shirt. Designed, bleached, printed, and patched by Green Jobs Youth Interns. All Proceeds go to educational programming.

Shirt
$17

Repurposed shirt. Designed, bleached, printed, and patched by Green Jobs Youth Interns. All Proceeds go to educational programming.

Shirt
$18

Repurposed shirt. Designed, bleached, printed, and patched by Green Jobs Youth Interns. All Proceeds go to educational programming.

Shirt
$19

Repurposed shirt. Designed, bleached, printed, and patched by Green Jobs Youth Interns. All Proceeds go to educational programming.

Shirt
$20

Repurposed shirt. Designed, bleached, printed, and patched by Green Jobs Youth Interns. All Proceeds go to educational programming.

Pants
$15

Repurposed pants. Designed, bleached, printed, and patched by Green Jobs Youth Interns. All Proceeds go to educational programming.

Pants
$16

Repurposed pants. Designed, bleached, printed, and patched by Green Jobs Youth Interns. All Proceeds go to educational programming.

Pants
$17

Repurposed pants. Designed, bleached, printed, and patched by Green Jobs Youth Interns. All Proceeds go to educational programming.

Pants
$18

Repurposed pants. Designed, bleached, printed, and patched by Green Jobs Youth Interns. All Proceeds go to educational programming.

Pants
$19

Repurposed pants. Designed, bleached, printed, and patched by Green Jobs Youth Interns. All Proceeds go to educational programming.

Pants
$20

Repurposed pants. Designed, bleached, printed, and patched by Green Jobs Youth Interns. All Proceeds go to educational programming.

One Piece
$15

Repurposed one piece. Designed, bleached, printed, and patched by Green Jobs Youth Interns. All Proceeds go to educational programming.

One Piece
$16

Repurposed one piece. Designed, bleached, printed, and patched by Green Jobs Youth Interns. All Proceeds go to educational programming.

One Piece
$17

Repurposed one piece. Designed, bleached, printed, and patched by Green Jobs Youth Interns. All Proceeds go to educational programming.

One Piece
$18

Repurposed one piece. Designed, bleached, printed, and patched by Green Jobs Youth Interns. All Proceeds go to educational programming.

One Piece
$19

Repurposed one piece. Designed, bleached, printed, and patched by Green Jobs Youth Interns. All Proceeds go to educational programming.

One Piece
$20

Repurposed one piece. Designed, bleached, printed, and patched by Green Jobs Youth Interns. All Proceeds go to educational programming.

Print(Small)
$1

Print on a small cloth, designed and printed by Green Jobs Youth Interns. All Proceeds go to educational programming.

Print(Medium)
$5

Print on a medium cloth, designed and printed by Green Jobs Youth Interns. All Proceeds go to educational programming.

Add a donation for Poughkeepsie Farm Project

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!