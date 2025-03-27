Green Knights Military Motorcycle Club - Chapter 141 Annual Dues

Annual Dues is $20. You also have the option to add a donation to TMGK. Zeffy does not charge us for processing fees, however, there is a section where you can help cover those transaction fees on your payment. Be sure to use the drop down box to adjust the amount.

Annual Dues is $20. You also have the option to add a donation to TMGK. Zeffy does not charge us for processing fees, however, there is a section where you can help cover those transaction fees on your payment. Be sure to use the drop down box to adjust the amount.

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