GLHS Chorus Silent Auction

3 lower level tickets to Saturday, January 10, 2026 Carolina Hurricanes vs Seattle Kraken at Lenovo Center in Raleigh. Section 116, row P, seats 8-10 (includes aisle seat 10). Set includes one general admission parking pass. Can be combined with 2-ticket package. Great view on the side near the goal line where Canes defend twice and access to the Priority Lounge.
2 lower level tickets to Saturday, January 10, 2026 Carolina Hurricanes vs Seattle Kraken at Lenovo Center in Raleigh. Section 116, row P, seats 6 & 7. Can be combined with 3-ticket package. Great view on the side near the goal line where Canes defend twice and access to the Priority Lounge.
A $39 gift certificate to Wine & Design Cary.
Elevating the paint & sip experience beyond the canvas. Looking for a fun night out? Our studios are a vibrant, inclusive environment perfect for everyone—from seasoned Picassos to total beginners. With expert guidance from our talented instructors, you’ll leave every class with a masterpiece you can proudly hang on your wall—no experience needed!
$100 Gift Certificate to Peak City Puppy, the Triangle's most reliable dog walkers and pet sitters.
2 tickets to Carolina Ballet's performance of Carmen Suite, February 5th-22nd.
In this bold world premiere, Resident Choreographer Amy Hall Garner reimagines Carmen Suite with powerful theatricality and a fresh choreographic voice, set to Bizet’s iconic score. Presented alongside Zalman Raffael’s Book of Esther, a collaboration with the North Carolina Museum of Art, inspired by the Museum’s exhibition. This compelling program explores themes of courage, agency, and identity through two striking new works.
A one-night stay at a one-bedroom suite at Three Trails in Elkin, NC from the Carolina Experience (https://www.thecarolinaexperience.com/). Enjoy the best of both worlds with our downtown rental with the wine-country feel of Elkin. With easy access to a walkable downtown, nature, and local events, our modern, one-of-a-kind stays are perfect for weekend escapes or longer work-from-anywhere retreats.
Experience North Carolina’s rich history up close with The Carolina Experience, where you can go beyond sightseeing and stay in our boutique loft suites rooted in local culture and community. Book your stay today and experience North Carolina in style.
Three Trails offers boutique loft accommodations just steps from local shops, restaurants, breweries, and hiking trails.
Movie night package includes 4 lux box movie passes and 4 free popcorn passes at Paragon Theaters Fenton.
Paragon Theaters Fenton is home to the exclusive large format screen, Axis15 Extreme, the patented enclave of In-Theater Dine-In Service seats, known as Lux Box, as well as the popular The Agency Bar & Social. With one click of a QR code, all Lux Box seats let guests be served craft food and drink from The Agency Bar & Social, concessions, home-made MyPi pizzas, and other wine/beer directly in the theater. Be sure to check out the Axis15 Extreme auditorium, featuring a tilted screen, 4K Laser Projection and Dolby Atmos immersive surround sound. All of Paragon's theaters feature Lux Box as an option as well. Paragon Theaters Fenton is home to popular film series and content like Sensory Friendly Films. The Agency Bar & Social is Paragon's chic, modern take on an indoor/outdoor bar and restaurant concept featuring a 100-foot bar, with a craft menu containing many unique eats and cocktails. The Agency Bar & Social has an extensive curated beer/wine/whiskey list as well. Again, all this is available to either dine-in or dine directly at your Lux Box seat in the theater. Experience the affordable luxury of Paragon Theaters (your ultimate entertainment destination) and see you at the movies soon!
2 one-day passes to Triangle Rock Club. Our Morrisville facility provides 27,000 square feet of climbing surface, including roped climbing up to 55 feet, auto-belays, and top out bouldering. In addition, our climber training area features a dedicated Moonboard, campus board, and hangboards. We welcome everyone to swing by and enjoy the tallest walls that TRC has to offer.
Gift certificate for one month of voice, piano, guitar, or violin lessons at Jolie Musique in Apex, NC. We make piano, voice, violin, guitar and other lessons fun and easy for students of all ages and skill levels. Students love our fun, engaging Group Classes and Private Lessons!
Gift certificate at the Williamsburg Winery for 2 hour private gathering of up to 25 people in choice of rooms & two bottles of wine. Valued at $500.
Gift box with voucher for 4 tickets to NC Courage, gift card for $50, scarf, hat, and sunglasses.
Gift box with voucher for 4 tickets to NCFC, gift card for $50, scarf, hat, and sunglasses.
“North Pond” - 16”x20” oil on canvas by Green Level art teacher Trish Klenow.
$100 gift certificate to Fleet Feet.
Enjoy bowling for 4 students with Ms. Faust. Invite three friends to have a fun afternoon with your favorite chorus teacher! Includes one hour bowling and $10 each at the arcade at Buffaloe Lanes Cary.
2 tickets to a performance by NC Symphony.
Gift certificate for an initial consultation and treatment from Back to Basics Chiropractic in Apex or Pittsboro, NC.
Gift certificate for a round of golf four four at Knight’s Play Golf Center in Apex, NC. Knight’s Play has been recognized by the Golf Range Association of America as one of the top 100 practice facilities in the country. Our golf course was designed by David Postlethwait.
Knight’s Play Golf Center features 27 well-sculpted holes that are sure to challenge players at all levels. The course is fully paved for carts, but short enough for a very enjoyable walk. Knight’s Play has three tees for each hole to accommodate advanced, intermediate, and beginner players. When it comes to golf, there is no better facility than Knight’s Play Golf Center!
$25 gift certificate to Mad Splatter.
Gift certificate for a one-hour private voice lesson with Amber Nicole Dilger at Songflight Studio. Discover your voice. The light that burns within you wants to shine into the world, but too often we allow our fears and performance anxiety to dim that light. Musicians, performers, presenters... By focusing on excellence, not perfection, Songflight Studio will help you develop your confidence so you can bring your true passion into the world and foster connection by sharing your message. Your Voice.
Looking for a one-on-one educational experience? Nothing is more important to me than helping you uncover your authentic voice and allowing it to shine. For over 20 years I have been helping people just like you reach their unique vocal goals. Whether your interests are in public speaking, singing on stage or in the studio, private lessons will allow you a highly customized, supportive, and encouraging space to grow.
One round of golf for four at Lochmere Golf Club. Golfers in Cary, NC can't get enough of Lochmere Golf Club. Come play a round on our semi-private, tree-lined course and discover why!
The abundance of water from nearby Swift Creek creates dramatic obstacles on nearly every hole. Picturesque in setting and challenging in design, Lochmere is the foremost Cary golf club. You’ll feel right at home at one of the best golf courses Cary has to offer. The layout of our Lochmere golf course challenges golfers of all abilities, whether pro or novice. Tight, tree-lined fairways place a premium on accuracy off the tee while small, well-bunkered greens demand pinpoint control on your approach shots.
LG Xboom Go Rugged Portable Speaker XG2TBk.
Powerful Sound in a Compact Design - Take your music with you on every outdoor excursion, from biking and riding, to backpacking and camping. Enjoy rich bass and clear voice—even at low volumes—in a compact, powerful and ultra-portable design. Whether out in the wild or in the comfort of a cabin, this speaker is always ready for adventure.
Shokz OpenRun SE sport headphones. Pushing the boundaries of open-ear listening, Shokz OpenRun headphones offer bigger, higher-quality sound with less sound leakage than before, while still helping you stay aware of your surroundings.
Bauhn LED Bluetooth Speaker
Swag Bag from Appalachian State’s Scool of Music. Includes clear drawstring bag, pendant, coffee mug, insulated travel mug, chamber music CD, black carry bag, and more.
Basket of Fun
Small toys including:
Crystal ball,
Peep String Lights,
Silly putty,
Wands,
Erasers,
Tote Bag
Assorted tactile toys
(Basket toys not for children under 3)
Arts and Crafts Basket
73 piece artist sketching kit with colored and graphite pencils in a zipper case
2 pack scratch paper art set
Colored pencil pack
Wooden birdhouse ornament for decorating
Wooden photo frame for decorating
Red yarn
Assorted patterned fabric
Learn to paint mini-canvas
Sketch book
2 small craft projects
Three 2-hour passes to Skyzone Apex. Does not include grip socks.
ECU school of music basket #1 includes:
Medium long sleeve t shirt
ECU journal
Drink coozy
Pen
Stickers
ECU School of Music basket #2 includes:
Large size short sleeve t shirt
Drink coozy
Pen
Stickers
