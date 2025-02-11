United Court of Austin Inc

Hosted by

United Court of Austin Inc

About this event

Green Party 2025 - Wicked: A Night in Emerald City

8201 Cross Park Dr Ste B2

Austin, TX 78754, USA

General admission
$15
General Admission Tickets also available at door.
Table of 4 Center Stage Front
$200
SOLD OUT! Includes a photo during the Meet and Greet with Tasha Kohl
Table of 4 Facing the Stage
$150
Sold Out! Includes a photo during the Meet and Greet with Tasha Kohl
2nd Tier Table of 4 Side of Stage
$125
No longer available. General Admission tickets available here and also at the door. Includes a photo during the Meet and Greet with Tasha Kohl
Meet and Greet Photo 6pm. First come first served.
$10
Meet and Greet: 5:30 pm to 6:45 pm Please arrive in advance and give yourself plenty of time to park and check-in based on the times referenced above. Failure to arrive on time could result in a total forfeit of the meet and greet. Refunds will not be issued under any circumstances for late arrivals. Please be sure to bring you own (non-professional) camera or camera phone.
Add a donation for United Court of Austin Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!