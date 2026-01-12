Hosted by

Green Ribbon Ministries

About this event

Green Ribbon Ministries's Silent Auction

American Bison Photograph: 11x14 Photo with Black Frame item
American Bison Photograph: 11x14 Photo with Black Frame
$50

Starting bid

Photography donations provided by Stephen Howe Photograph, LLC. Pick up information to be determined after auction closes.

Moose Photograph: 16x20 Photo with Black Frame item
Moose Photograph: 16x20 Photo with Black Frame
$50

Starting bid

Bull Elk Fall: 12x18 Canvas item
Bull Elk Fall: 12x18 Canvas
$35

Starting bid

Two Coyotes: 12x18 Canvas item
Two Coyotes: 12x18 Canvas
$35

Starting bid

End of Day: 11x14 Print Only item
End of Day: 11x14 Print Only
$20

Starting bid

Trail Ridge Big Horn: 12x18 Print Only item
Trail Ridge Big Horn: 12x18 Print Only
$20

Starting bid

